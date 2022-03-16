5 Things Learned: LOSC Lille 1-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side progress through to the Champions League Quarter-Finals following a 4-1 aggregate win against Lille.

The first half saw Lille press from the off. Their efforts were rewarded with a goal as Burak Yilmaz netted from the spot. However, on the stroke of halftime, Christian Pulisic equalised.

In the final forty-five, the Blues controlled the game and kept Lille at bay. With twenty minutes to go, Cesar Azpilicueta netted Chelsea's second.

Pulisic's vital goal gave the side some breathing room. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Chelsea's Champions League run is vital going forward

Thomas Tuchel's side has had their problems off the pitch. The future of the club is still unknown. With new owners set to come, it is vital that the club progress far in this season's Champions League. Also, it is crucial that the Blues qualify for Europe's biggest competition next season. With the club wanting to look forward, being in the Champions League could help them attract top-name players as the club aim to dominate club football.

2) Why Kai Havertz has to start going forward

Over the season, Chelsea has struggled to nail down a consistent front three. Romelu Lukaku has not been good enough for the Blues. However, in recent weeks, Kai Havertz has taken his opportunity with both hands and has really caught the eye of the Blues faithful. The German's presence in the side has certainly helped the players around him. Going forward, Havertz should be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Thomas Tuchel's men put in a mature performance. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

3) Chelsea's wingback woes continue

In the absence of Ben Chilwell and Reece James, both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have stepped in. From time to time, Saul has also featured on the left-hand side. With that being said, the Blues still need to address the left wingback issues as it's unknown when Chilwell will be back. Alonso has been given several chances to impress but is lacking in a lot of departments. Therefore, in the summer, Chelsea has to go all out to buy a new left wingback.

4) The summer window is a chance to let the 'deadwood' players go

It's evident that one of the big problems that the club have got is the fact they've got such a big squad. Chelsea are lucky to have a squad filled with big names. Unfortunately, there are some that need to go. This will allow the club to go out into the market and invest in key areas. Should the Blues continue to keep such a large squad, it could cause some unrest in the team. Therefore, letting a few players go could help the side in the near future.

Chelsea will now feel as if they can go all the way once again. IMAGO / PanoramiC

5) Thomas Tuchel needs to have a set starting eleven for the rest of the season

Looking at most successful sides, the one thing they have is the same starting eleven week in week out. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for the Blues this season. Injury problems have severely affected the club's progression. Now, as the side approach the end of the season, Tuchel has to know his strongest eleven. This then allows the team to establish some momentum and gain confidence as they look to challenge on all fronts.

