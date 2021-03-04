5 Things Learned: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea move back into the top four following a sensational victory away to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Blues thought they took the lead through Timo Werner. However, the goal was controversially ruled out due to VAR.

Midfielder Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead before half-time with a sensational finish.

Mason Mount's goal was enough to give Chelsea all three points. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's side were under the cosh throughout the second half but managed to keep the cleansheet and come away with all three points.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Chelsea's defence impressive yet again

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino playing against your backline, it's never going to be easy. With that being said, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger were all superb in the clash with Liverpool. The trio were well drilled and well organised right from minute one. Both Christensen and Rudiger did well to keep Liverpool's frontline at bay and protect their fellow teammates.

2. Timo Werner unfortunate once again

The German international led the line for the Blues. From minute one, it was clear what the gameplan was for Chelsea. Werner's role was to beat the press and get in behind Liverpool's backline. It's fair to say that the tactic worked efficiently. The forward was very unfortunate as his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR midway through the first half. When Chelsea were on the back foot, Werner would use his pace to get the Blues forward in what was a solid display from there German.

Chelsea's defence spot on once again. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3. The Blues pile the pressure on the top four once again

Following recent results, the Blues saw themselves start the game outside of the top four. The onus was on Chelsea to perform and get the job done away from home. Tuchel's side were sensational from start to finish and thoroughly deserved the win. With the likes of Leicester and Manchester United dropping points recently, Chelsea will be itching to qualify for Europe's elite once again.

4. Tuchel's tactics spot on

Going into the game, many were surprised to see Tuchel's lineup. However, Chelsea executed the perfect gameplan. The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho were brought in to try and beat Liverpool's high press and get in behind. Timo Werner and Mason Mount's determination to put pressure on the backline was second to none. Thomas Tuchel deserves all the plaudits after yet another tactical masterclass from the German.

Thomas Tuchel remains undefeated as a Chelsea manager. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5. Mason Mount continues to shine

When Chelsea were desperate for a goal, Mason Mount was the one to step up and take the game by the scruff of the neck in typical Mount style. The young Englishman was relentless right from the get-go. His willingness to get Chelsea back on the ball and up the pitch was refreshing to see. Mount continues to sparkle under Tuchel. It's fair to say that he has been Chelsea's POTY.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Everton in the Premier League.

