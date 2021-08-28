5 Things Learned: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Despite going down to ten men, the Blues managed to secure a point away from home against Liverpool.

After a bright start from Liverpool, Chelsea took the lead midway through the first half. Reece James's corner was headed in by Kai Havertz. However, on the stroke of halftime, Liverpool levelled. James handled the ball on the line and was ultimately sent off. From the resulting penalty, Mohamed Salah scored.

In the second half, the Blues defended deep and consistently to keep Liverpool at bay as they held on for the draw.

Despite going down to ten men, the Blues held on. SIPA USA

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) The sending off of Reece James changed the complexion of the game

In the first half, it took some time for Chelsea to get into it. With that being said, when the Blues found their rhythm, they threatened Liverpool's defence. After taking the lead, it was down to Tuchel's men to hold on. Unfortunately, on the stroke of halftime, Reece James gave away a penalty for handling the ball after it came off his thigh. Anthony Taylor decided to approach the monitor and give the penalty. From the resulting spot-kick, Salah equalised. The decision to award the penalty was questioned by the Chelsea set-up. Following the sending off, the Blues were bound to struggle to play with ten men. It's fair to say that playing with ten men affected the Blues' set-up in the second half, but they dealt with it excellently. A fine performance from the Blues in the circumstances.

2) The Chelsea wingbacks were heavily exploited throughout the game

From the get-go, it was always going to be difficult to deal with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. It was clear that Klopp's game plan was to get his side pushing out wide. The purpose of Salah and Mane was to try and stretch Chelsea's backline. Throughout the entirety of the match, it worked consistently. When Reece James was sent off, Cesar Azpilicueta played the full second half at wingback. Despite the tactical switch, Liverpool still had a lot of joy on the flanks.

Even before the sending off, the Blues struggled at times at wide.

3) It's clear that the Blues need to dip in for another midfielder

In the game against Arsenal, N'Golo Kante had to make do with an appearance off the bench. After the game, it was reported that the French midfielder was carrying a knock. Kante partnered Jorginho in midfield against Liverpool. However, he was forced to come off at halftime as it looked as if he was carrying a knock. Atletico Madrid's Saul has been heavily linked with Chelsea. with a couple of days left in the window, Chelsea needs to go in for another midfielder. It's evident that N'Golo Kante will not be able to feature every week.

4) The first half saw the Blues enjoy a lot of the ball through the centre

After Chelsea's success in Europe last season, Thomas Tuchel was eager to improve his squad. Tuchel was in desperate need of a striker. During pre-season, Chelsea operated with two forwards up top. Since bringing in Romelu Lukaku, Tuchel has opted to switch the system. From now on, it looks as if Lukaku will be partnered by Kai Havertz with Mason Mount in behind. Particularly in the first half, the Blues enjoyed a lot of success in the middle of the park. Romelu and Havertz were linking up well and caused Liverpool's defence a lot of problems. Going forward in the season, it's evident that this will be Chelsea's system going forward.

With N'Golo Kante picking up another injury, should the Blues

5) Thomas Tuchel's men deserve all the plaudits with their second-half display

Losing Reece James just before halftime was a real blow for Chelsea. In the second half, Tuchel had to change up the system. Mateo Kovacic had to come on for N'Golo Kante. As well as that, Kai Havertz was sacrificed for Thiago Silva. In midfield, Kovacic was simply sublime. The Croatian was instrumental in bringing the ball out from the back and away from danger. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were relentless in their efforts to defend as a unit in what was a sensational display in the final forty-five.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube