5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 LOSC Lille | Champions League

Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a crucial first-leg win at home to LOSC Lille.

The first half saw Chelsea get off to a flying start. Their dominance paid off thanks to an early goal from Kai Havertz.

In the second half, Lille started to get into the game. However, Christian Pulisic netted midway through the second half to double Chelsea's lead.

Kai Havertz impressed against the French side. IMAGO / Sportimage

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Tuesday's win:



1) The decision to drop Romelu Lukaku is a statement of intent from Thomas Tuchel

Since signing from Inter Milan in the summer, it's fair to say that it hasn't worked out for Romelu Lukaku so far this season. After injuries and poor performances, many are questioning whether or not the forward has a future at the club. In Chelsea's last outing, Romelu Lukaku touched the ball seven times in the whole game. It was announced before kick-off that the Belgian would not start from the off against Lille. As a Chelsea player, it shows that you've got to perform when given a chance. Otherwise, you'll get dropped. Tuchel's decision to drop the forward in a game like this is a big message to the rest of the squad.

2) Chelsea's chance to impress on the European stage once again

After winning the Champions League last season, the Blues will be itching to win the competition back to back for the first time in their history. So far, there hasn't really been a standout team in the competition that has caught the eye of the masses across the globe. Therefore, it is vital to progress through to the next round. If Chelsea were to progress to the Quarter Finals, it will certainly boost the side's confidence as they look to go all the way once again.

The Blues will be hoping that the injuries to Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic arent serious. IMAGO / Sportimage

3) A new wingback has to be the priority in the summer

With Ben Chilwell out until next season, it is crucial that Chelsea dip into the market in the summer and buy a new wingback. As of right now, it looks as if Marcos Alonso will play the majority of the game for the rest of the season. However, should the Spaniard get injured, the club opted to recall Kenedy in January as a backup. It's likely that Kenedy will leave in the summer. On top of that, both Emerson and Alonso may also leave in the summer as well. Therefore, a new wingback is needed to provide competition for Ben Chilwell.

4) Big games are made for Kai Havertz

Throughout his Chelsea career so far, Kai Havertz has continued to deliver on big games for the Blues. The German won Chelsea the Champions League against Manchester City. This season, Kai netted in the Club World Cup Final against Palmeiras. Following the decision to drop Romelu Lukaku against Lille, Havertz was given the chance to start from the off against Lille. From the get-go, Kai was eager to impress and was rewarded with an early goal. From then on in, the German continued to impress the Blues faithful.

Chelsea will be hoping to win back to back Champions League's for the first time in their history. IMAGO / Sportimage

5) Injuries will continue to let the Blues down going into the end of the season

So far this season, Chelsea have had to deal with a lot of injury problems. The likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell have picked up big injuries. In the showdown with Lille, both Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech picked up injuries. With the cup final around the corner, it could be a big blow for Tuchel's side. Going forward with the season, it'll be a big positive if the side can avoid any further injuries. If Chelsea are to compete on all fronts, Tuchel will be desperate to have as many players available.

