5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton.

The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.

In the second half, Timo Werner equalised for the Blues. With twelve minutes to go, Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead.

In the showdown with Luton, Saul netted his first Chelsea goal.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) The next few months are big for Chelsea Football Club

Prior to kick-off against Luton, owner Roman Abramovich stated that he will be selling Chelsea. With the news filtering to the club just minutes before the game, it couldn't have done the players' confidence any good. With that being said, these next few months could be huge for the history of the club. Roman has done so much for the club. However, it's time to move on as Chelsea move on in the next phase of their history. It's very early days, but whoever buys the club will be desperate to hit the ground running.

2) Is it time for Tuchel to drop Lukaku?

Currently, Romelu Lukaku is enduring a horrid run of form. The forward has struggled to impress the Chelsea faithful since signing from Inter Milan. In recent weeks, the Belgian has looked slow and lethargic. Arguments have been made with regards to the forward having no service. Even when the forward had chances, he would fail to put the ball away. Kai Havertz has caught the eye of Chelsea fans in the last couple of games. Going forward, Tuchel may opt to change the forward line. Despite scoring Chelsea's third, the forward was quiet throughout the game.

Throughout the majority of the game, Luton caused Chelsea a lot of problems.

3) Changes need to be made in the summer

Given the club's current situation, nobody knows what's going to happen. In the summer window, Chelsea needs to have a bit of a clear out. There are players whose contracts are running down, and players who look certain to leave. Both Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher have impressed this season whilst out on loan. Thomas Tuchel has said that he will give both a chance to shine next season. It's fair to say that the priority has to be fixing the backline and the midfield. If the side is to compete on all fronts next season, more has to be done.

4) Kenedy may force his way back into the squad

Given Ben Chilwell's current situation, before the winter window, Marcos Alonso was Chelsea's only fit left wingback. With Chelsea struggling to sign a backup, Tuchel decided to recall Kenedy from Flamengo. Despite rejoining in January, Kenedy hasn't featured regularly. The Brazilian started from the off in the cup game with Luton. Throughout the game, Kenedy looked sharp and was eager to prove a point to the manager. With big games to come, the wingback will be aiming to get more chances.

Saul put in a good showing at Luton.

5) Saul showing his versatility when called upon

After signing on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer, Saul has really struggled with life in England. In recent times, the Spaniard has started to pick up his performances and has put in some good displays. With Chelsea suffering injuries in midfield, Saul has stepped up when called upon. The same can be said with Chelsea's wingback problems. From time to time, Tuchel has played Saul at left wingback. When he looks back on his time at Chelsea, Saul will be disappointed by his brief spell. However, Chelsea fans will be content with his commitment.

