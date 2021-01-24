5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea will play away to Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup following their 3-1 victory at home to Luton.

The Blues started off on the front foot and were rewarded with an early goal, Timo Werner's cut-back found Tammy Abraham who gave Frank Lampard's men the lead.

Six minutes later, the Blues doubled their lead, Reece James' delightful ball in found the head of Tammy Abraham who netted his second of the game.

Next up, Barnsley away in the fifth round. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With fifteen minutes before half-time, Luton pulled a goal back. Jordan Clark's attempt beat Kepa, who should have done a lot better.

However, victory was secured in the second half when Callum Hudson-Odoi found Tammy Abraham, who completed his hattrick.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. A historic day for Mason Mount

At the age of 22, Mason Mount captained his beloved Chelsea for the first time in his professional career. Throughout this tough period for the Blues, Mount has been Chelsea's shining light. His passion and fight for the team earned him the chance to lead the team against Luton. The young Englishman controlled the midfield well once again and was instrumental going forward.

2. Billy Gilmour needs to start more

After coming back from a brutal injury, Billy Gilmour has been given chances to prove himself in cup games. In the clash with Luton, Gilmour was exceptional sitting in front of the defence and was largely comfortable when in possession of the ball. The likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic haven't caught the eye of many in recent games. With matches coming thick and fast, Gilmour deserves more of a chance to prove himself in bigger games.

Billy Gilmour thoroughly deserves the plaudits following his display against Luton. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi making a difference off the bench

With the game at 2-1, Frank decided to make some changes. Bringing on Callum Hudson-Odoi seemed to give the Blues a second wind for the rest of the half. Callum was a catalyst driving forward and provided the assist for Chelsea's third goal. Hudson-Odoi has been one of those players who has impressed for the side in recent weeks. His blistering pace and his sheer ability in the final third was the difference in the clash with Luton.

4. Will this be the Blues' system for games to come?

For the majority of the season, Frank has adopted a 4-3-3 approach. However, against Luton, Lampard decided to opt for a 4-2-3-1 system. Personally, in large spells of the game, it looked promising. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham truly shone in this new set up. Going forward, the Blues host Wolves next, and with the way the Luton clash went, Lampard may want to stick to the 4-2-3-1 set up.

Will Frank Lampard stick to this system for the rest of the season? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

5. Timo Werner simply cannot catch a break

Timo Werner is arguably one of the unluckiest footballers in the world right now. In the game with Luton, Werner was instrumental going forward. He was involved in a lot of Chelsea's forward play, and he thoroughly deserved a goal. Regretfully, Werner's penalty miss means his poor run continues. With that being said, Chelsea fans should be convinced with what they saw from the German international against the Championship side.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Wolves in the Premier League.

