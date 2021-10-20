5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up all three points thanks to a dominant 4-0 display against Malmo on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Early in the first half, Andreas Christensen scored his first professional goal for Chelsea. Not long after, the Blues were awarded a penalty, in which Jorginho converted.

Three minutes into the second half, Kai Havertz netted Chelsea's third. Jorginho went on to score his second from the spot to ensure all three points for Tuchel's side.

Jorginho netted twice in a big win for Chelsea. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here's our five things learned from Chelsea's win:

1) The injuries to Lukaku and Werner could give Hudson-Odoi and Havertz a chance to impress

From the get-go against Malmo, the Blues were quick to show their attacking intent. As soon as the first whistle went, Tuchel's men were ruthless in wanting to get that early goal. The Blues were two up after twenty minutes. Unfortunately, both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were taken off injured before the halftime whistle. With both players looking set to be ruled out for the next few games, it's a huge chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to catch the eye of Thomas Tuchel going forward.

2) Tuchel's team selection was a statement of intent

When looking at the opposition in Malmo, many would've thought that it was an opportunity to make a lot of changes. However, that wasn't the case. Thomas Tuchel opted to field a strong eleven with the likes of Mount, Lukaku, Werner and Kante all featuring for the Blues. With the way Chelsea started, it was clear that the side were out to get all three points. After defeat away to Juventus, Chelsea had to go out and get the win against Malmo. It's safe to say that the Blues put on a great display.

With Lukaku injured, it's now a chance for Havertz to impress.

3) Chelsea's high press paid dividends

With Malmo there for the taking, it was an opportunity for Chelsea to shine early on. From the very first whistle, the Blues were quick to assert their dominance on the game. Malmo's backline, throughout the ninety minutes, were tested immensely. As soon as Malmo got possession of the ball, the Chelsea press was clear. The likes of Lukaku, Mount and Werner were quick to pile on the pressure and attempt to regain the ball. The majority of Chelsea's chance came from the side pressing quick and looking to get the ball into the box as soon as possible.

4) The big win will give the side confidence going into the weekend

It's fair to say that from now until the Christmas period, Thomas Tuchel's side has a reasonably comfortable fixtures list. Therefore, in the showdown with Malmo, it was important to pick up the win. Not only did they get all three points, but it was a professional performance. With the Blues scoring for fun, it will certainly help boost their confidence going forward. Next up, the Blues host Norwich in the league and they will be eager to get another big win.

Despite a comfortable victory, both Lukaku and Werner picked up knocks.

5) It's vital for Mason Mount to push on going forward

So far, this season, Thomas Tuchel doesn't have his set starting eleven. Leading up to the clash with Malmo, Mason Mount hasn't featured regularly for the Blues. The youngster has been nursing a recent injury but was given the nod against the Swedish side. Particularly in the first half, the England international was impressive and was eager to showcase his dominance. Mount is arguably one of Chelsea's most important players. If he can stay fit, the young midfielder will be a big part going forward this season.

