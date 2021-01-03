5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea failed to pick up three points once again as they were defeated by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Blues started brightly, managing to get in behind City's backline. Unfortunately, it went downhill from the fifteenth minute.

Pep's side took the lead thanks to İlkay Gündoğan, who finished off a tidy City move. Things got worse on the twenty-first minute when City's wide players broke down on the flank which ultimately led to Phil Foden tucking away City's second.

Defeat now means that the Blues have only won once in their last six games

A Chelsea freekick was eventually won back by City who then proceeded to break quickly with Raheem Sterling going through one on one. Eventually, Sterling's shot cannoned off the post with Kevin De Bruyne there to net City's third.

In the second half, with seconds to go, Callum Hudson-Odoi tapped in Chelsea's goal which proved to be a consolation.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:

1. A disastrous display from the fullbacks

Despite starting well, when the Blues were on the backfoot, things really went sour for Chelsea. The likes of Sterling, Foden and Silva easily played neat one-twos in behind Azpilicueta and Chilwell. This was Pep's men's go-to move in the first half, and it constantly worked with Chelsea's fullbacks having no answer to City's quick, intricate, play. Instead of maintaining a sufficient line, Azpilicueta and Chilwell were constantly caught off guard throughout the entirety of the match.

2. The Blues' midfield trio were completely overran

When both sides were announced, a key battle would be the midfield. Right from the off, Gundogan, De Bruyne and Foden were able to roam freely and there appeared to be no structure at all in that position. It continued throughout the rest of the game whereby the Blues' midfield could not hack City's pressure going forward. Unfortunately for Frank, Chelsea lost the midfield battle by some margin.

Fullbacks Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta were underwhelming in the defeat to City.

3. Are these players playing for the badge?

Even though the Blues were simply outclassed, questions will be raised as to whether or not these players are committed. The first forty-five was not good enough. It was up there with one of the worst performances of the season. They were sloppy from the twenty-minute mark onwards, and they were reluctant to deliver when in the final third. With Chelsea currently enduring a poor run of form, this was the perfect opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the league. Regretfully, the Blues failed to deliver in what was a dire display.

4. Same old Chelsea...

It is baffling to see that the Blues have strengthened in various positions, yet still, it appears that the side of gone backwards. When watching the game, it was frustrating to watch the side play. Lampard's men got off to a reasonably good start, but as soon as the first goal went in, the players seemed to have dropped their heads and failed to gain some sort of confidence from then on in.

Defeat now puts the pressure on Frank Lampard.

5. Did Callum Hudson-Odoi deserve to start the match?

The Chelsea faithful were pleased to see the return of Hakim Ziyech. With that being said, it was clear that the Moroccan was not 100%. In the second half, Lampard made a couple of changes with Hudson-Odoi being one of them. Callum was lively and created a couple of opportunities for his fellow teammates. His hard work was rewarded with a goal. The young winger, personally, should have started the game based on his recent performances.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Morecambe in the FA Cup.

