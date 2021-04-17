5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea progress through to the FA Cup Final for the second time in two years following a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Blues were in control throughout the first half, with City rarely threatening the Blues' backline.

In the second half, Chelsea continued their control and were rewarded in the fifty-fifth minute. Timo Werner's pace in behind allowed Hakim Ziyech to give Chelsea the lead.

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal of the game.

Throughout the rest of the game, the Blues were sharp and reliant at the back and City had no answers for Tuchel's set-up.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's :

1) Thomas Tuchel's fine man-management deserves the plaudits

Going into the showdown with City, it was clear that the side were going to press high and force Chelsea into a mistake. The decision to start Werner, Ziyech and Mount may have surprised many, but it was the correct approach. Werner's pace in behind allowed the Blues to break through and cause havoc for the City backline. Defensively, the Blues were spot on once again and Thomas Tuchel should be credited with his pin-point managing.

2) Mason Mount a work-horse once again

The rise of Mason Mount continues. His sheer presence in the team is instrumental. In the clash with City, Mount was up and down the pitch. His work ethic is incomparable. The young Englishman was a catalyst in midfield and arguably ran the show in the middle of the pitch. He is undoubtedly the Blues' player of the season, and the youngster put in another quality display against Pep's side.

Timo Werner's pace in behind caused a lot of problems for City.

3) Reece James and Ben Chilwell continue to impress

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the manager has changed the wingbacks a few times. With that being said, it seems as if the Blues have their first-choice pairing. In the showdown with Manchester City, both Reece James and Ben Chilwell put in yet another solid display in the FA Cup Semi-Final. Particularly in the first half, the pair were high up and pressing the City side well. When called upon at the back, both James and Chilwell were spot on and consistent when needed.

4) Chelsea's backline reliant throughout the game

Right from game one under Tuchel, the Blues' defence have been spot on and have caught the eye of many. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger were at the heart of the backline for the Chelsea side. Despite City making several chances, it was always going to be difficult to keep a clean sheet against Pep's men. With that being said, the defence were so consistent and deserve all the plaudits. Their system at the back stopped City from breaking through the backline.

Thomas Tuchel deserves the plaudits for his man management.

5) The frontline did their job

Questions were raised as to why the front three started. Timo Werner has endured a tough time throughout his tenure at Chelsea. However, Timo's presence in the team benefitted Chelsea going forward. With City pressing, Werner's pace in behind was key to breaking Pep's sides back line. Mount's drive from defence to attack was spot on, and Hakim Ziyech's ability on the ball helped Che;sea progress through into the FA Cup Final.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

