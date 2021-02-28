5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel remains undefeated as a Chelsea manager after his side drew 0-0 at home to Manchester United.

Manchester United thought they had a penalty in the first half. Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to have handled the ball in his own box. However, after consulting with VAR, the penalty wasn't given.

The Blues' best chance in the first half came from Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman nearly got on the end of Hudson-Odoi's cross.

Hakim Ziyech had a great chance to give the Blues the lead early in the second half. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In the second half, neither side created many clear cut chances. The draw sees Tuchel's side remain in fifth place.

Here's five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1. An underwhelming performance from Hakim Ziyech?

The Moroccan international was given the nod ahead of Timo Werner in the game against United. Unfortunately, Ziyech failed to really stamp his authority in the game. Tuchel's men were poor going forward in the first half, but Ziyech was probably the worst. Hakim's decision making going forward was very poor. There were times whereby Ziyech had the chance to drive forward and bring others into play. However, a lot of misplaced passes from Ziyech cost the Blues. Eventually, the Moroccan was subbed off without catching the eye of many.

2. Mateo Kovacic a standout in midfield

From minute one, Mateo Kovacic did what he did best in the heart of Chelsea's midfield. As soon as he picked up the ball, the Croatian was quick and was a true catalyst going forward. Mateo was very vocal in wanting to receive the ball and bring his fellow teammates into play. Even when Chelsea were on the backfoot, Kovacic would get stuck in and help the Blues out when they were in desperate need of help. It's fair to say that he was one of Chelsea's best players.

Chelsea's Croatian was arguably the Blues' best player throughout the game. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

3. N'Golo Kante poor in the first half, but stepped up in the second

Partnering with the Croatian in midfield was N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman was given the nod over Jorginho. In the first half, Kante was wasteful in possession and failed to do his job at the back. With that being said, the Frenchman stepped up big time in the second half. The midfielder was at the heart of everything at the back for the Blues in the final forty-five. N'Golo really stepped up when he was desperately needed as Tuchel's men were caught off guard at times.

4. Chelsea's defence came up clutch once again

One thing that has stood in recent weeks, under Tuchel, is Chelsea's ability to shut up shop and have that sense of togetherness as a unit. Throughout the game, the likes of Christensen and Azpilicueta was instrumental in keeping United at bay. Antonio Rudiger was a catalyst, at times, in driving his fellow teammates forward, and successfully put in some half-decent chances with his cross-field balls. When Chelsea were under the cosh, the Blues' backline were solid and consistent.

Did Hakim Ziyech take his chance? (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5. The Blues wasteful yet again in the final third

Despite registering many shots on goal, Tuchel's men rarely tested David De Gea in the United goal. The best chances came from both Olivier Giroud, in the first half, and Mason Mount midway into the second. It's always great to not lose against a side competing for a top-four spot. However, when the game was therefore the taking, Tuchel's men needed to do that little bit more to break through and pick up all three points.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Liverpool in the Premier League.

