5 Things Learned: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up a point away to Manchester United in the Premier League showdown.

The first half saw Chelsea control most of the half. However, their efforts were not rewarded.

Kai Havertz had the best moments of the half. His one on one effort was saved by David de Gea.

It's fair to say Chelsea missed big chances against United. IMAGO / PA Images

The second half saw Chelsea cruise again. Their efforts were rewarded when Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the lead.

However, shortly after, Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first-ever league goal against Chelsea.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Sunday's Premier League showdown against Frank Lampard's Everton.

Here's 5 things that Absolute Chelsea have learned from the clash against Manchester United...

1) The defence needs to be the priority in the summer

With Andreas Christensen set to leave, Antonio Rudiger has also recently signed a pre-contract with Real Madrid. Going into next season, the Blues will be without two central defenders. Therefore, it is vital that Thomas Tuchel and the board look at several options. The number one target seems to be Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. At 23, Kounde will no doubt be a long term player for the club should he sign. Chelsea is looking to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season. The signing of Kounde could help their chances going forward.

2) Consistency is important for the rest of the season

Chelsea's FA Cup final showdown with Liverpool is just over two weeks away. As well as the cup clash with the Merseyside giants, Chelsea is still not guaranteed a top-four finish. It's fair to say that their fixture schedule is favourable. Therefore, you'd expect that Tuchel's side will successfully qualify for next season's Champions League. However, the importance of picking up consistent results is vital if they stand a chance in featuring in football's biggest club competition.

With big games coming up, Chelsea need to pick up big wins. IMAGO / PA Images

3) Same old Chelsea, wasteful in front of goal

It seems to be a regular occurrence when watching Chelsea. Their build-up play is superb until they get into the final third. As soon as the side gets into the opposition box, they seem to crumble and waste good chances. Over the last few years, it's costed the club dearly. Despite recruiting attacking reinforcement in the summer, it still seems to be a big issue for the side. If Tuchel's side continues to slip in front of goal, they will be punished by bigger teams.

4) Why Reece James needs to start at wingback

Throughout the Thomas Tuchel era so far, there have been games where Reece James has featured on the right side of the back three. From Tuchel's standpoint, it's mainly a tactical decision. With that being said, James' ability to deliver in the final third is second to none. Therefore, when the Englishman does play at centre back, it seems like a wasted opportunity. The Blues fans witness the best version of James when he's causing havoc down the right flank and producing in the final third.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to pick up all three points against Everton. IMAGO / PA Images

5) Marcos Alonso has stepped up in recent weeks

Since Ben Chilwell picked up a long term injury just before the Christmas period, Marcos Alonso has filled in at left wingback. His performances have caused a real divide in the Chelsea fanbase. With that being said, in recent weeks, the Spaniard has stepped up when needed. When the Blues have struggled, Alonso's ability to produce in the final third has helped the side immensely. In the showdown with Manchester United, the wingbacks were crucial, with Alonso netting Chelsea's first goal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube