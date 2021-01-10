5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea started their 2020/21 FA Cup campaign with a win over League 2 side Morecambe.

After a quiet start to the game, it was the Blues that took the lead. Mason Mount's long-range effort beat keeper Mark Halstead to give Chelsea the lead.

On the stroke of half time, Hakim Ziyech's ball found the head of Kai Havertz who nodded the ball on for Timo Werner who tapped in to double Chelsea's lead.

The Blues have got the winning feeling again with a comfortable 4-0 win against League 2 Morecambe. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Four minutes into the second half, it was three. Another Hakim Ziyech ball found the feet of Callum Hudson-Odoi who netted past Halstead.

With five minutes of the second half left, Cesar Azpilicueta's cross found the head of Kai Havertz who nodded in the Blues' fourth.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. A delightful performance from the birthday boy

Mason Mount was once again given the start by Frank. His early involvement was rewarded with a goal. From then on in, Mount was involved in a large amount of Chelsea's play. It's fair to say that the midfielder was a catalyst in the Blues' forward play and the youngster deserves all the plaudits in what was a solid, all-round, display from Mason.

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi's good run of form continues

After netting the consolation goal against Manchester City, Callum Hudson-Odoi started in the showdown with Morecambe. Right from the off, Hudson-Odoi was lively down the left-hand side and caused real havoc for the Morecambe defence. His driving runs was a key factor in Chelsea's attacking play. Eventually, to cap off a great performance, he managed to get his goal early on in the second half.

Hudson-Odoi made it two goals in two games. The winger has been in fine form in recent games.

3. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner back on the score sheet

Before the game with Morecambe, Timo Werner had gone 13 games without a goal. The game was a must-win for Frank's side. Therefore, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both started. Both were involved in Chelsea's second, with Kai assisting Werner who really needed that confidence boost. With minutes to go, it was Kai's turn to get on the score sheet. This may be the mental boost that the pair need going forward.

4. A win, but not convincing at times

For the majority of the game, Morecambe stuck eleven men behind the ball. With that being said, they did have some half chances. It was hard for Frank's side to break down the league two side at times. Lampard was desperate to get back to winning ways, and that showed in the starting lineup. The Blues managed to keep hold of the ball well, but as soon as they got into the final third, they were slightly underwhelming.

Timo Werner's goal drought came to and end in the win against Morecambe. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

5. With games coming thick and fast, this was the boost that Chelsea needed

With the likes of Fulham, Leicester and Wolves to come, it was a must that Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round. Frank made six changes to the side that was defeated by Pep's Manchester City, but it was still a strong lineup, to say the least. To get the 4-0 win, the Chelsea team have got the winning feeling again, and this will do the players the world of good going into the next few games.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Fulham in the Premier League.

