5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s men picked up yet another crucial win as they defeated Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

The Blues started brightly and had a penalty appeal turned down. It took just over thirty minutes for Chelsea to get the opening goal. Timo Werner’s cross into the box was parried to the feet of Olivier Giroud who netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Chelsea doubled their lead eight minutes later. Mason Mount’s corner eventually found Timo Werner who tapped in his first league goal since November.

Olivier Giroud and Timo Wener's goals were enough to give Chelsea all three points. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There were very few chances in the second half, with the Blues managing to successfully hold on to the win.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Is this the confidence booster that Timo needs?

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Timo Werner showed glimpses that the Chelsea faithful were praying for. The German international netted his first league game since November against Newcastle. Even though it was a scrappy goal, it doesn't matter how you get them, they all count. Particularly in the first half, Werner was a catalyst down that left-hand side, causing Newcastle’s backline some real problems. Going forward, the goal against Newcastle could do Werner the world of good and will certainly help Chelsea throughout the rest of the season.

2. The ‘Top Four’ race is on

Going into the game, champions Liverpool dropped crucial points against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City. Before the Blues’ game with Newcastle, West Ham defeated Sheffield United to briefly go fourth. Now that Tuchel’s men occupy fourth spot, it is now the perfect chance to push on and try and build a bigger gap between them and the fellow contenders. As long as Chelsea continue to get all three points, and the other teams drop points, Tuchel’s men can expect to be playing Champions League football once again.

Will Timo Werner be amongst the goal from now on? (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. The conversion rate needs to change

With the Blues scoring twice and keeping a clean sheet, it is fair to say that it was a successful night at the office for Chelsea. However, especially in the first half, Chelsea had several chances to increase their lead. Going forward, if the Blues fail to take their chances, it allows the opposing side a pathway to get back into the game. The players are still getting used to Tuchel’s system, so you could cut the players some slack. Once Tuchel has his strongest eleven, and the players are up to scratch with the system, then that is the time for the Blues to really be assertive in the final third.

4. Mateo Kovacic continuing to shine in midfield

Under Frank Lampard, the Croatian midfielder certainly had his critics. With that being said, under Tuchel, he has been a revelation. Mateo has managed to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under the new coach. In the showdown with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United, Kovacic was instrumental in bringing the ball forward and trying to create chances for his fellow teammates. The Croatian has arguably been one of Chelsea’s standout players since Tuchel’s arrival, and his top form will be crucial for the side going forward.

The Blues had twelve shots in the first half with only three on target. (Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

5. Has Kepa forced his way back into the starting eleven?

Following his clean sheet against Barnsley in the FA Cup, many were surprised to see the Spaniard start against Newcastle. Steve Bruce’s men rarely threatened Chelsea’s net. However, Kepa was consistent when called upon. What does this mean for Edouard Mendy? Two clean sheets in two games, it may look as if Kepa has potentially forced his way back into the side. It certainly raises eyebrows, however. Since Mendy’s arrival, many thought that the Blues have finally found their first choice keeper. With the Senegalese international being dropped, the goalkeeper situation is still an issue for Chelsea.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Southampton in the Premier League.

