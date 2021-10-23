5 Things Learned: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea cruised past Norwich City on Saturday afternoon with a 7-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge.

It took the Blues just eight minutes to take the lead. A tidy finish from Mason Mount got them up and running. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James gave Chelsea a 3-0 lead going into the second half.

In the final half, Mount completed his hattrick, Ben Chilwell netted and an own goal from Max Aarons gave Tuchel's side a big win at home.

Mason Mount was on fire against Farke's men. SIPA USA

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Mason Mount leading by example

Going into the showdown with Norwich, the Blues were struggling with injuries. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were ruled out of the game. Therefore, Thomas Tuchel opted to start Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi. At the start of the season, Mount has had his injury problems. However, it's evident that he's back to full fitness. The game against Norwich showed that. Mount was instrumental for Tuchel's side, scoring the first goal of the game and assisting for Chelsea's third. The Blues had a lot of joy down Norwich's right-hand side, and Mount played a big part in that. It's now time for the youngster to push on and impress the Chelsea faithful. In the second half, Mount scored twice to seal the hat- trick.

2) Callum Hudson-Odoi stepping up when needed

Following the injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, it gave Callum Hudson-Odoi a chance to impress and start from the off. Hudson-Odoi was given the nod against Norwich and was eager to impress. Since forcing his way into the first-team squad, questions have been raised with regards to Callum's end product. With that be, against Norwich, Callum was superb. The winger was able to showcase his talent by getting in behind quickly and picking out his men in the box. To make things even better, Hudson-Odoi's performance was also rewarded with a goal. With both Lukaku and Werner out for the next few weeks or so, it's a chance for Hudson-Odoi to impress Tuchel.

Ben Chilwell continues his great run. SIPA USA

3) The wingbacks were crucial against Farke's men

So far, this season, Norwich have really struggled to get points on the board. It's fair to say that Daniel Farke's men will be fighting to stay up. Against the bigger teams, Norwich have struggled. Therefore, they were there for the taking. With Farke's side sticking the majority of his men in their own half, Chelsea had to find a way to get in behind Norwich's backline. The key to victory was the flanks. The Blues had a lot of joy out wide with the wingbacks being a crucial part of Chelsea's win. Ben Chilwell and Reece James' determination to provide the width and help out forward was key. Their ability in the final third was second to none. On top of that, both men got on the scoresheet to cap off a great display.

4) No Lukaku, No Werner, No problem

Going into the Premier League clash with Norwich, the Blues were without forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Prior to the game, many were wondering where the goals were going to come from. However, Chelsea's intent from minute one was exceptional. The way they switched the ball quickly and pressed on was sensational. With Chelsea getting the early goal, it certainly benefitted them going forward for the rest of the ninety minutes.

The Blues scored seven despite Lukaku and Werner missing from the squad. SIPA USA

5) The defence were spot on once again

To challenge for a Premier League title, it is a must that the title-winning team has a consistent backline. However, since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the manager has constantly chopped and changed the defence. With other teams, it could prove costly. With that being said, for Chelsea, whoever starts at the back, will inevitably perform to their full potential. It's evident that the defence have great chemistry, which is needed to compete on all fronts.

