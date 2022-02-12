5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea Football Club have won their first ever Fifa Club World Cup thanks to a late Kai Havertz strike.

The first half saw both sides rarely threaten. Chelsea really struggled to break down the Palmeiras backline. In the final forty-five, the Blues took the lead thanks to a Romelu Lukaku. However, soon after, Veiga equalised from the spot to take the game to extra time.

Deep into extra time, Kai Havertz netted from the spot to give Thomas Tuchel's men victory in the final.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from the performance:

1) Chelsea's strength in depth will help the Blues throughout the rest of the season

Currently halfway through the season, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are still competing in every competition. With fixtures coming thick and fast, it is vital that Tuchel can have as many fully fit players as possible. The talent that Chelsea have is second to none. Therefore, going forward, it's essential that Tuchel uses the large squad to his advantage. During the season so far, Chelsea have had their poor moments. So, rotating the squad could help benefit the team as they look to win as many trophies as possible this season.

2) Now its time for Romelu Lukaku to push on

Rival fans may say that 'it's only the Fifa Club World Cup,' but Romelu Lukaku's goals in this tournament could be the confidence booster that he needs. It's fair to say that the Belgian forward has really struggled this season. The forward has failed to add consistency in his game this season. When Lukaku has netted, he's then struggled to push on and score regularly. Now, after finding the net in both games, you'd suspect that Romelu's confidence is starting to regain. Fans have argued that the Belgian hasn't had much service, others have claimed that his head isn't in it. However, now is the perfect opportunity to start netting consistently.

3) The fact that the left wingback issues hasn't been resolved could come back to haunt Chelsea

Following the news that Ben Chilwell will not play again this season, Chelsea had the January window to try and bring in reinforcements. Tuchel's stated that the club didn't need to buy another wingback and was happy with the squad he has for the rest of the season. In Chilwell's absence, the club have really struggled out wide. At the start of the season, Chelsea have thrived and had so much joy down the wide areas. As the club approaches a busy run of fixtures, it's time for Tuchel to address the issues and resolve them as soon as possible.

4) Chelsea will be hoping that Mason Mount's injury isn't serious

Since breaking into the first team, Mason Mount has been a breath of fresh air for the club. His determination and commitment to the side are second to none. If Mount stays for the long run, there is no doubt that the Englishman will be a future captain of the club. When Mason Mount is playing and is in form, he is one of the first names on the teamsheet. In the Club World Cup final showdown against the Brazilian side, the midfielder picked up an injury early in the first half. With important fixtures coming up, Tuchel will be praying that the injury isn't serious.

5) Chelsea's success in the Club World Cup could be the confidence booster they need for the rest of the season

These final months are huge for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's men are still in every single competition. After winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, Chelsea will be involved in cup final action again this month. The side are due to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later on this month. The fact that Chelsea have already won a final this season could help when facing Liverpool. With the league seemingly over, it's a chance for Chelsea to thrive in the cup competitions.

