5 Things Learned: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side have the all-important away goal going into the second leg after drawing 1-1 away to Real Madrid.

The Blues took the lead early in the first half thanks to Christian Pulisic, who slotted the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

However, soon after, Real Madrid equalised through a goal from Karim Benzema to give Real hope for the second leg.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:



1) N'Golo Kante a catalyst throughout

Going into the showdown with Real Madrid, whoever got the nod in the starting eleven had to put in a solid display. N'Golo Kante partnered Jorginho in the heart of the Blues' midfield. From minute one, Kante was everywhere across the pitch. It's fair to say that the French international was instrumental. When N'Golo was needed, he stepped up and was consistent when called upon.

2) The Blues have the all-important away goal

When a team plays away from home in the Champions League knockout phase, it is a must that the away team scores an away goal. The onus is on the home team to turn it around in the second leg. In the clash with Real, Thomas Tuchel's side gave it their all and was well worth the goal. The Blues took the lead early in the first half with a goal from Christian Pulisic. Despite Real Madrid equalising through Karim Benzema, Chelsea have that crucial goal going into the second leg.

3) Things could've been a lot better for the Blues

Christian Pulisic gave Thomas Tuhcel's side the lead early on in the first half with a well-taken goal. However, before Pulisic's goal, the Blues could have taken the lead from Timo Werner. If the Blues picked up a second goal, the pressure really would have been on Real Madrid to come out and perform in the second leg. Under Tuchel, the Blues have rarely scored more than two goals. Despite not scoring another, the Blues should be happy with their performance.

4) Karim Benzema one to watch in the second leg

In times of need, throughout the season, Karim Benzema has continued to deliver for Zidane's side. Thomas Tuhcel's side took the lead through Christian Pulisic. However, Karim Benzema levelled for Zidane's men. Even though Madrid didn't create many clear cut chances, Benzema still looked like a real threat going forward. Going into the second leg, the Chelsea defence will have to keep a close eye on Benzema and limit the Frenchman to a few chances.

5) Thomas Tuchel's man-management was spot on once again

In recent games, the Blues have had some tough tests. In each game, Tuchel got his side spot on and deserved all the plaudits. In the game with Madrid, Tuchel got it right again. Chelsea's backline were solid when called upon. As soon as Zidane opted to bring on Eden Hazard, Tuchel immediately brought on Reece James to try and keep the Belgium at bay. With the tie all square going into the second leg, Tuchel deserves a lot of praise for his teams set up in the first tie.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Fulham in the Premier League.



