5 Things Learned: Real Madrid 2-3 (AET) Chelsea | Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are out of the Champions League despite defeating Real Madrid.

Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead early in the first half after his curling effort beat Thibaut Courtois.

The rest of the first half saw Chelsea in control. However, Antonio Rudiger's long-range effort was the closest they came to testing Courtois.

From start to finish, the Blues' work rate was sensational IMAGO / NurPhoto

Antonio Rudiger's header gave the Blues a 2-0 lead early in the second half to level the tie on aggregate.

Timo Werner's strike late into the second half gave the Blues the aggregate lead for the first time over the two legs. However, Rodrygo netted late on to level the tie and force extra time. In the first half of extra time, Vinicius' cross found the head of Benzema who gave Madrid the aggregate lead.

The Blues will now turn their attention to Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Wednesday's defeat:



1) The importance of rebuilding for the future

Going into the summer, there are a few players who may leave on a free. At the top of the list is Andreas Christensen, who looks set to join Barcelona. With players going, it's essential to think forward. It's no secret that the Blues are after a defender. However, it could be a chance for some of the loan players to come back and impress Thomas Tuchel. Both Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have impressed at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively. Therefore, Tuchel will have to have one eye going into next season.

2) The front three have to start going forward

Against Southampton, Tuchel opted to start Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount up top. After their sensational performance last weekend, the trio started against Real Madrid. From the off, they were quick to test Madrid's backline and put them under severe pressure. They were understanding of their roles, with Real struggling to get a real grip on the trio. Kai's work off the ball was second to none, as was Mounts. As for Timo, his runs in behind caused the Spaniards some real issues. If Chelsea stands a chance of winning on Sunday, Tuchel has to start the trio for the third game in a row.

Mount's recent step up in performances has been evident. IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

3) Tuchel's tactical switch deserves to be praised

During the first leg at Stamford Bridge, one thing was evident. Real's midfield had all the time in the world to get both Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior into the game. However, from the off in Madrid, Tuchel stuck an extra man in midfield to press Madrid's midfield. Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos barely had the chance to take control of proceedings due to Chelsea's willingness to press quickly as soon as they lose possession of the ball. The Blues' midfield of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all deserve credit.

4) Mason Mount's recent form is refreshing

This season has been a bit hit and miss for Mason Mount. Many fans have criticised the midfielder in recent times. However, over the last few weeks, the midfielder has stepped up when the Blues faithful desepertely needed him. After a great performance last weekend, Mount's display against Madrid was breathtaking. His overall game deserves to be praised. From the off, Mount was operating in behind both Werner and Havertz. With that being said, his off the ball work was noticeable. As soon as Chelsea were on the back foot, Mount was on hand to drop in midfield and provide numbers defensively.

Thomas Tuchel deserves praise for his tactical switch up. IMAGO / NurPhoto

5) Simple mistakes over the two legs have costed the side dear

At the Bridge, a mistake from Edouard Mendy gifted Karim Benzema his third of the game. In the second leg, an extra time mistake from Thiago Silva allowed Madrid Vinicius Junior to get in behind and set Benzema up for Real's second. The attention now turns to the rest of the season. With the Blues desperate to qualify for next season's Champions League, they'll have to keep picking up results as both Arsenal and Tottenham are hot on Chelsea's heels.

