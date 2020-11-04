5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea picked up their second win of the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over French outlet Rennes.

Within ten minutes, the Blues were ahead. Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Timo Werner was judged to have been fouled inside the box. The German international went on the convert the spot-kick.

Lampard's men were on the front foot throughout the first half and were awarded a second penalty four minutes before half time. Dalbert handled the ball for the second time and was eventually given his marching orders. Werner converted to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead going into half time.

The Blues secured the all important three points with a 3-0 win over Rennes. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The second half saw the Blues pick off where they left off. Just five minutes into the second half, Chelsea scored their third. Reece James' cross found the feet off Tammy Abraham who scored his first Champions League goal of the season.

Chelsea currently sit top of the group on goal difference with seven points out of a possible nine.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

------------

1. Tammy Abraham's recent resurgence

It looks as if Tammy Abraham is just starting to stake a claim to become a regular starter in the Chelsea side. After impressing last season, Abraham has had to make way for Werner at times this season. However, after watching Tammy in recent weeks, it's clear that the young forward has improved a lot in his overall ability. Besides his goal, which was a tidy finish, Abraham's presence both on and off the ball helped the Blues going forward in the final third. Abraham will certainly now be giving Lampard a selection headache.

2. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are on fire

For a while now, it looked as if Chelsea struggled to find a consistent backline. However, going forward, it's clear which defenders should start in the near future. Both James and Chilwell were exceptional tonight. They didn't have much work to do at the back but were solid when called upon. It was their offensive display that caught the eye of many in the clash with Rennes. All night James was bursting forward and eventually got his assist for Tammy Abraham in what was a brilliant cross from the young Englishman.

Tammy Abraham scoring the Blues' third. (Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Do the Blues finally have their new number one penalty taker?

Regardless of what fans thinking about the two penalties, the most important thing is to be able to convert from twelve yards. Chelsea were awarded two spot-kicks in the game with Rennes, both converted by Timo Werner. This season, Jorginho has missed two penalties and fans have been calling for Lampard to hand the responsibility to Werner. Out of all the three penalties, Timo has taken this season, he is yet to miss. Going forward, it's a must that the Blues establish a consistent penalty taker, and it's clear that Werner should be the new number one.

4. Thiago Silva with another inspiring performance

Out of all the summer signings made by Frank Lampard and the Chelsea board this summer, Thiago Silva has to be up there with one of the best. Even at 36 years of age, Silva is still performing and putting in consistent, class performances. It looks as if no one is going to get past the Brazilian veteran. Tonight just showed how crucial he is going forward. There was a lot more composure at the back, and he seemed to compliment his fellow defenders well in what was a cracking display from Silva.

Thiago Silva once again impressed in a Chelsea shirt. (Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. N'Golo Kante impressing once again

The Frenchman found himself a little bit more forward in the clash with Rennes as Jorginho was operating in the deeper role. However, Kante still had the freedom to control and dominate the midfield in a top-class manner. Since the new system change, Kante has looked like the Kante of old and has been incredible in recent games, being one of Chelsea's more standout players. Even though N'Golo was taken off, simply because he was being rested for Saturday's game, the Frenchman was everywhere, and Rennes just could not get past the relentless midfielder.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Sheffield United in the Premier League.

----------

