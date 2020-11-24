5 Things Learned: Rennes 1-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Frank Lampard's men qualify for the Champions League knockout stage after a big win in Rennes.

The Blues nearly took the lead early on, but Timo Werner failed to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.

However, on the 22nd minute, Chelsea took the lead. Mason Mount's brilliant ball found the feet of Hudson-Odoi to score his second Champions League goal of the season.

Victory ensures Chelsea's progression into the Champions League round of 16. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

In the second-half, Chelsea were under the cosh at time. They were made to rue their missed chance on the eighty-fifth minute when Serhou Guirassy equalised from a Rennes corner. Chelsea responded six minutes later with Olivier Giroud coming up with the good to net Chelsea's winner and seal the victory.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

------------

1. Mason Mount sparkles in France

The young midfielder is becoming a real fans favourite this season. Mason put in a sensational performance in that traditional number eight role in midfield. Throughout the game, Mount was sharp and eager to get involved in Chelsea's play. Mount was also instrumental in Chelsea's first goal as he bagged a superb assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi midway through the first half. He was eventually subbed late on in the second half after he put in yet another crisp, brilliant, performance for the Blues in an important win.

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi giving Frank Lampard food for thought

After impressing during the international break for England's U21 side, Callum Hudson-Odoi was given the nod in the game against Rennes. The first few minutes saw Hudson-Odoi a catalyst in Chelsea's early attacking play, with the forward nearly bagging an assist for Timo Werner. However, Callum's performance was awarded with a well-taken goal in the first half. Not only was his attacking play noteworthy, but Husdon-Odoi also had his moments defending as well, providing cover for Cesar Azpilicueta. Going into the game with Tottenham, Frank Lampard has now got a selection dilemma on his hands after Callum's performance.

Mason Mount impressed once again. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

3. The leaders leading by example

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta was handed a start in the clash with Rennes, and his experience was vital in getting over the line. The same goes for Thiago Silva, who put in a solid shift. Both men were at the heart of Chelsea's defence throughout the game, and when called upon, they both did their job. Cesar has understood that he may have fallen down the pecking order, but when he's given the nod, he always steps up and gives 100% no matter the circumstances.

4. Mendy to Chelsea's rescue

Even though Chelsea didn't keep a clean-sheet, the Blues faithful can be grateful for Edouard Mendy's contribution in the game against Rennes. Mendy was consistent when called upon and made some vital saves throughout the game. Most notably, in the seventy-fourth minute, Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner was met brilliantly by Nyamsi, with Mendy being forced into a quick reaction save. Hadn't it have been for Mendy's heroics at times, Rennes could've come away with a point.

Edouard Mendy was crucial in Chelsea's victory. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

5. The chance to now rest players against Sevilla and Krasnodar

Victory over Rennes meant that the Blues qualified for the knockout stage after Munir scored a ninety-fifth-minute winner to give Sevilla all three points against Krasnodar in Russia. With the winter period right around the corner, Chelsea's fixture list is going to be jam-packed. Therefore, now that the Blues have qualified from the group, this gives Frank an opportunity to rotate players in order to focus important league fixtures coming up in December.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Tottenham in the Premier League.

----------

