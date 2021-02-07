5 Things Learned: Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's side made it three wins from three as the Blues picked up all three points away to Sheffield United.

Chelsea struggled to break 'The Blades' throughout the first half. However, with minutes to go before half time, the Blues took the lead. Timo Werner's cut-back found Mason Mount who put Chelsea one up.

In the second half, Chris Wilder's side drew level on the fifty-fourth minute. Antonio Rudiger bizarre piece of defending saw the defender put the ball into his own net.

Jorginho's penalty was enough to give the Blues all three points. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, four minutes later, and the Blues retook the lead. Timo Werner's run in behind eventually saw the German fouled by keeper Aaron Ramsdale for a Chelsea penalty. Jorginho converted from the spot to give the Blues all three points.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Timo's time will come

Despite not scoring in the clash with Sheffield United, Timo Werner was arguably one of the Blues' stand out players. The German international was rewarded with the 'MOTM' award after his display. Often in the first half, Werner would drop deep to try and get the Blues up the pitch. His darting runs would cause havoc for Sheffield United's backline. His first-half performance was rewarded with an assist for Mason Mount. Before being taken off, the forward managed to win the Blues a penalty. He was a constant threat in what was a decent performance from Werner.

2. Mason Mount sparkling once again

Since being brought back into the starting eleven, Mason Mount has continued to impress. The midfielder has arguably been one of Chelsea's best players this season and continues to get better every game. Mount bagged himself Chelsea's first goal. Throughout the game, Mount was at the heart of the Blues' forward play and was always there to help out for the team when needed.

Mason Mount bagged his third goal of the season against Sheffield United. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

3. A mixed day at the office for Antonio Rudiger

In Thiago Silva's absence, Andreas Christensen was paired up with Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger. 'The Blades' rarely threatened in the first half, but the second half was a lot different. Unfortunately for Rudiger, he gifted Sheffield United a way back into the game with the own goal. However, from then on in, Rudiger made some crucial interventions and was instrumental in helping the Blues get all three points.

4. Tuchel's men did well to see off the game

After Chelsea took the lead again through Jorginho, the Blues were under the cosh as Wilder's men were desperate to salvage a point. After Werner was taken off due to a slight knock, N'Golo Kante came on. With no recognised striker for the final moments of the game, it was a must that Chelsea saw off the game. 'The Blades' had their moments, but the Blues did well to shut up shop, keep possession, and eventually earn all three points.

The Blues' next game will be at home to Newcastle. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. After rivals dropped points, the Blues did well to push themselves up the league.

Following Liverpool, West Ham and Leicester dropping points, it was a must that Chelsea got all three points. Tuchel's side fought well to pick up all three points against a tough Sheffield United side. The win now means that the Blues are up to fifth in the league and are one point off fourth-placed Liverpool. Chelsea's recent run of form will give the side confidence as they look to break into the Champions League spots.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Barnsley in the FA Cup.

