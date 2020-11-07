5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up the much needed three points against Sheffield United at the Bridge.

However, it was Wilder's side that started on the front foot, scoring inside ten minutes thanks to David McGoldrick.

It took the Blues just fourteen minutes to respond, a tidy finish from Tammy Abraham who scored his fourth of the season. Eleven minutes before half time and Chelsea were ahead. A sensational ball from Ziyech was finished off by Ben Chilwell.

The Blues picked up all important three points before the international break. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

The Blues needed to kill the game off early, but it took them until the seventy-seventh minute before they got the third. Ziyech's free-kick found the head of Thiago Silva who scored his first Chelsea goal. Moments later, Timo Werner scored the fourth to seal the game for Chelsea

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Winning in style ahead of the international break

With Everton dropping point against United, the game allowed the Blues to take control of proceedings and work their way up the table. It's always a bonus to win before an international as there's less added pressure the lies over the club throughout the two weeks. The onus is now on Chelsea's rivals to pick up points in the upcoming fixtures as Lampard's side continue to get better game by game.

2. Hakim Ziyech continues to deliver

Although the Moroccan did not score, this was arguably Hakim Ziyech's best performance in a Chelsea shirt. Picking up two assists, Ziyech has been a catalyst since returning from injury. He has caught the eye of many Chelsea fans. Hakim's willingness to get the Blues forward was second to none as well as his sublime passing. Most of Chelsea's luck came down the right-hand side in which Ziyech was operating in, and the Moroccan thoroughly deserves all the plaudits.

Timo Werner scored Chelsea's fourth to seal the three points. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

3. Thiago Silva off the mark

Since the Brazilian's debut against Barnsley, Thiago Silva has been nothing short of sublime. His leadership has been a breath of fresh air to the side. Thiago has put in quality shifts and has made his fellow defenders perform to their highest potential. The Blues got off to a rocky start against 'The Blades,' but turned it around in some style. Silva was at the heart of Chelsea's success, being as composed as ever. To round it off, the Brazilian scored his first goal for the Blues.

4. Mason Mount thriving in his familiar role

Throughout his tenure at Chelsea, Lampard has chopped and changed with the young Englishman's position. However, since the system, change, it's been apparent what Mount's favourite position is. Since adopting the number eight role, Mount has been energetic and consistent. His determination to get involved in proceedings in the game against Sheffield was noteworthy. During the first forty-five, Mount was at the heart of everything going forward and was eager to impose himself in the game.

Tammy Abraham put in another standout display. (Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

5. Another eye-catching all-round performance from Tammy Abraham

Many doubted Tammy going into the season since the signing of Timo Werner, but the young forward is currently enjoying a great run of form. Tammy managed to find the back of the net, scoring Chelsea's first, with an accurate finish. The forward did a phenomenal job bringing his fellow teammates into play and caused Sheffield United some serious problems going forward throughout the game.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Newcastle United in the Premier League.

