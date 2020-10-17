5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton | Premier League

A late equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard denied Frank Lampard's Chelsea side all three points on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues started to better of the two teams and were rewarded in the 15th minute thanks to Timo Werner, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season.

Shortly after, Chelsea doubled their lead. Jorginho's long ball found Werner who headed over the Saints keeper to tap in his second of the game.

Timo Werner finally scored his first Premier League goals in the match with Southampton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Right on the stroke of halftime, Southampton scored thanks to Danny Ings. Twelve minutes into the second half and the Saints drew level. A mix up at the back between Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga eventually saw Che Adams net his first league goal of the season.

It didn't take long for Chelsea to go back in front. Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic linked up well with Werner eventually squaring the ball to Kai Havertz who scored Chelsea's third. However, in the second minute of added time, Vestergaard equalised to deny the Blues all three points.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's draw:

----------

1. Timo Werner has finally arrived in the Premier League

For those giving Werner stick in the last couple of games was unjust. The German international was forced to play out wide and having to cut inside on his favoured foot. However, today we saw what Werner was capable of when he lead the line against Southampton. With the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic back fully fit, this will allow Timo to lead the line where he can really cause havoc. Both of his goals were well-taken finishes, with the German showing some impressive signs in the first half.

2. A tale of two halves yet again

Before Danny Ings' goal on the stroke of halftime, Chelsea were cruising. It was a matter of how many goals they were going to score. Every time the Blues went forward, it looked like they were going to score. Unfortunately, Lampard's men decided to switch off in the final 45 minutes as there was no intensity going forward and the defending was shambolic. On the balance of play, it's no surprise that the Saints eventually netted an equaliser as Chelsea didn't feel comfortable at all when on the ball.

Southampton's late equaliser denied Chelsea all three points. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

3. Kepa Arrizabalaga's unconvincing display

As soon as Frank Lampard confirmed that Edouard Mendy was going to miss the game through injury, he was very tight-lipped as to who would replace Mendy. It was a no brainer who was going to start today. Regretfully, the inevitable happened, and Kepa started. The Spaniard once again struggled. For Southampton's second goal, there was a mix up at the back between Kepa and Kurt Zouma. Zouma's passback wasn't accurate enough but was enough for the keeper to deal with and unfortunately Kepa didn't cover himself in glory afterwards.

4. Frank Lampard and his poor team selection?

Chelsea and clean sheets is a rarity in today's modern era. With the days of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho, teams couldn't score to save their lives. However, in this day and age, every time Chelsea play, fans are pondering as to how many the team will concede. Frank Lampard needs to stick with the same backline and not constantly mix it up. As soon as you have that set backline, the chemistry will grow, and you'll eventually see the side concede less. It's fair to say that Frank's team selection was the cause of the Blues' downfall today.

Was Lampard at fault for Chelsea's draw with the Saints? (Photo by NEIL HALL / POOL / AFP)

5. The return of Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea fans would've been licking their lips when they saw Hakim Ziyech come on in the final proceedings. Slowly but surely, the Blues are starting to get everyone back fit. This will eventually give Lampard a headache, but a good one nonetheless. Hakim brings something different to the table compared to the likes of Pulisic, Mount and Hudson-Odoi. If Chelsea are to compete on all fronts this season, then it's a must that Hakim Ziyech is fully fit and playing.

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Sevilla at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube