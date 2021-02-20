5 Things Learned: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea's run of winning form came to an end following a 1-1 draw away to Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton at the St Mary's.

The Blues were in control from minute one but failed to really test the Southampton backline.

Southampton took the lead through some poor Chelsea defending. Takumi Minamino netted his second goal for the Saints.

A Mason Mount penalty was enough to earn the Blues a point. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Early on in the second half, the Blues were level. Mason Mount was brought down in the back and eventually netted Chelsea's leveler from the spot. Both sides failed to create clear cut chances for the rest of the game.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1. Are there flaws within the system?

Despite controlling most of the proceedings, the Blues switched off big time for Southampton's opener. The way the Saints broke through the centre of defence was immensely concerning. It looked as if the Chelsea defence seemed to switch off and allow Southampton to break through the backline. As well as that, the Blues were sloppy at times, allowing the Saints to create chances. Defensively, at times, Tuchel's men looked shaky in their own half on the ball. Going forward, if Chelsea want to compete, they need to fix up.

2. The Blues poor in the final third once again

Throughout the majority of the game, Tuchel's men controlled possession. With that being said, in the final third, they failed to convert their chances. Tammy Abraham was a mere passenger in the first half and was ultimately subbed at half time. Chelsea found themselves in good positions, but the killer was poor. This is one thing that has stood out under Tuchel, failing to convert their chances and score when they desperately need it. The Blues' decision making in the final third is what cost the side all three points.

The Blues will be disappointed with their showing in the final third. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

3. N'Golo Kante impressive at times, yet so frustrating

Right from the off, N'Golo Kante caught the eye of Chelsea fans in the heart of midfield. The Frenchman got stuck in and managed to reclaim possession when the Blues desperately needed it. With the being said, when Kante was on the ball, his decision making was poor and his passing was off. His job is to do the defensive side, but he needs to add that bit more to the game in an attempt to change the game.

4. Two points dropped from the Blues

Going into the game, Chelsea had the chance to put pressure on the likes of Manchester United and Leicester. Unfortunately, the Blues failed to take advantage of being the first big side to play in the weekend. The result now means that the likes of West Ham and Liverpool can close the gap and put pressure on Tuchel's side. Going into a busy few weeks, three points was really needed in an attempt to gain more confidence and push themselves up the table.

N'Golo Kante showed glimpses of his old self throughout the game. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

5. Mount stepping up when needed

Throughout the game, Chelsea were underwhelming in the final third of Southampton's half and really failed to cause havoc on their backline. After going a goal down, somebody needed to step up. In a game where there were no real standout players, Mason Mount managed to regain some confidence in Chelsea's play by earning the team a penalty. Mount would go on to convert the penalty. The young Englishman continues to be a key figure for the Blues.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

