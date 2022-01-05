5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

Chelsea earned themsleves a crucial first leg win at home to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

In the first half, Chelsea were clinical from the get-go, with Tottenham Hotspur being poor on the ball. Kai Havertz's deflected strike gave the Blues an early lead. With eleven minutes of the half to go, Hakim Ziyech's free-kick was turned into his own net by Ben Davies.

Throughout the second half, the Blues rarely threatened Hugo Lloris' net and were able to see off the game.

From start to finish, the Blues were clinical. IMAGO / PA Images

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win against Spurs:

1) It's time for redemption, Romelu

After apologising to the Chelsea faithful yesterday, Thomas Tuchel opted to start the Belgian against Tottenham. Going forward, Romelu has to have his say on the pitch. The only way the fans will forgive him is if he puts the ball in the back of the net consistently. Many are going to be torn as to whether or not he is truly committed. However, on his day, there is no doubt that Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world. Therefore, if he's scoring, then Chelsea will benefit immensely.

2) Signings need to be made in January

As much as the Blues fans want to see the youth given a chance, now is the time for more experienced players to come in and do the job. With Ben Chilwell out for the rest of the season, a new wingback is needed. There is no chance that Marcos Alonso will play every game going forward. On top of Chelsea's list is Everton's Lucas Digne. It's crucial that the Blues get a new wingback through the door. On top of that, Reece James is also out for some time. Therefore, a signing or two is needed in January.

Despite having many out, Tuchel's men put in a brilliant display. IMAGO / Action Plus

3) It's time for players to step up when given a chance

Throughout the season so far, the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr and Saul haven't featured regularly for the Blues. So, when they are given a golden chance to impress from the off, it's vital that they take the chance with both hands. In recent games, Saul has started to brighten up his performances a tad. Hakim Ziyech struggles when it comes to consistent performances. As for Sarr, the defender needs to compose himself when on possession and when defending. With the FA Cup this weekend, it's another chance for these players to impress Thomas Tuchel.

4) It's vital to keep both Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger

Despite both being able to talk to new clubs due to the fact that their respective contracts run out in the summer, both Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta have shown true professionalism with their performances. Since signing with the club in 2012, Azpilicueta has given his all for the club and has constantly dropped fantastic performances. Like Azpilicueta, Rudiger has also given it his all by performing when the Blues desperately need someone to step up. With several defenders picking up injuries, the board most do everything to keep both Rudiger and Azpilicueta at the club.

It's advantage Chelsea heading into the second leg. IMAGO / PA Images

5) Could we see the Blues change systems in the near future?

Going into the game with Tottenham, the Blues had several absentees due to COVID and injuries. Therefore, for the majority of the game it looked like Chelsea adopted a four at the back approach. When everyone is back fit, it is unlikely that Tuchel will continue to play this system. However, throughout the majority of the game, Chelsea were sharp and well-structured in their play throughout the ninety minutes. For big games, it's crucial for Tuchel to have a Plan A right through to a Plan Z when it comes to doing whatever it takes to earn themselves a victory.

