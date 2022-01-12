5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea progress through to the Carabao Cup final after an impressive win against Tottenham Hotspur.

After a dominant start to the first half, Chelsea's efforts were rewarded with a goal. Antonio Rudiger netted to give Tuchel's side the lead

In the second half, despite their best efforts, Tottenham Hotspur couldn't find a way through Chelsea's solid backline.

An Antonio Rudiger goal was enough to ensure the Blues' progression through to the final. IMAGO / PA Images

Here's our five things learned from Chelsea's win:

1) The left wingback issue still needs to be solved

Going into the winter window, the left-hand side needed to be addressed. With Ben Chilwell out for the rest of the season, the Blues only have Marcos Alonso as their only fit left wingback. We're currently in the second week of January and the situation still hasn't been resolved. Recently, Tuchel has decided to recall Kenedy from Flamengo. With that being said, the club are desperate to recall Emerson from Lyon. If Chelsea continues to mess around this transfer window and not solve the problem, the club could be competing on all fronts with one fit wingback for the rest of the season.

2) Keep Antonio at all cost

Antonio Rudiger is currently entering the last few months of his Chelsea contract. Going forward, it is vital that the Blues tie him down to a new deal. As of right now, the German seems to be at the heart of everything good for Chelsea. The defender is constantly putting in consistent solid displays week in, week out. After netting to put Chelsea one up, Rudiger's presence in the team is a breath of fresh air for the rest of the starting eleven. Ever since Rudiger joined the club, the defender has been superb and has given his all for the badge.

The Blues have simply been dominant in both legs. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

3) The ability to change systems throughout the game could pay dividends throughout the rest of the season

Due to injuries in recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel has had to change his starting eleven constantly. In the first leg against Tottenham, it looked as if Chelsea were playing four at the back in spells. Throughout the second leg, it was evident that the four at the back system was introduced. Going forward, both Cesar Azpilicueta and Malang Sarr would act as the fullbacks. However, when defending, Sarr would drop back and Callum Hudson-Odoi would act as the left wingback. In the next few weeks, the club have some important games. Therefore, Tuchel may adopt the four at the back approach to catch teams off guard.

4) Chelsea should aim to win the whole competition

Over the last few years, the League Cup has always been laughed upon, due to its "lack of importance." With that being said, when a club reaches the semi-final, they should have aspirations of going all the way. In the month of February, Chelsea have the chance to win two trophies; the Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup. Potentially winning two trophies in February could give the club a lot of confidence as they look to challenge on all fronts this season.

Tuchel's side will be aiming to win the whole competition. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

5) Thomas Tuchel showing great man-management once again

During Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea reign so far, the Blues tend to step up in the bigger games. Throughout Chelsea's Champions League winning run, Tuchel's men put in some sensational performances. In both legs against Tottenham, Tuchel's man-management has helped the Blues progress through to the final. In the second half of the second leg, the German coach opted to bring on some defensive reinforcement to help sure up the backline. This then allowed the Blues to reclaim possession and calm the tempo down.

