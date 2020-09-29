5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea [5-4] | Carabao Cup

Chelsea crashed out of the Carabao Cup as they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham.

After a positive start from the Blues, they were rewarded. On the 19th minute, Cesar Azpilicueta's cross found the feet of Timo Werner, who brilliantly scored his first goal for Chelsea.

The Blues spent the majority of the first half on the front foot but failed to double their lead.

Mason Mount missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout.

In the second half, chances were hard to come by as Tottenham dominated proceedings. The likes of Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were left to rue missed chances as Tottenham eventually found an equaliser.

With seven minutes to go, Erik Lamela equalised for Tottenham to send the game to a penalty shootout. With both sides scoring all of their respective spot-kicks, it was up to Mason Mount to send the game to sudden death. Unfortunately, the young Englishman missed his penalty which sent Spurs through to the next round.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's defeat:

----------

1. A tale of two halves:

Frank Lampard's men enjoyed a lot of the ball in the first half and were arguably the better team offensively. However, the Blues failed to add to their lead and were eventually made to pay. The attacking line were not clinical enough in the final third and should've killed the game off a lot earlier before Spurs even got their late goal. Same old Chelsea, always wondering what could've been.

2. It's Timo time.

The summer acquisition from RB Leipzig managed to bag his first Chelsea goal tonight. After a solid start, Werner was rewarded for his efforts as he calmly tucked the ball away into the bottom corner. Hopefully, this will be the first of many for the German. With the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech set to return in the near future, maybe it's time for Timo to play as a loan striker and not out wide on the left.

Timo Werner celebrating after scoring his first goal for Chelsea.

3. Do Chelsea finally have their first choice keeper?

Apart from conceding a late equaliser and being unable to save a spot-kick, Edouard Mendy put in a solid display on his Chelsea debut. The Senegalese international was consistent and commanding when called upon. As far as debuts go, that wasn't all bad. Mendy may be kicking himself as he was unable to save a penalty, but going forward, he may force his way into the team. Maybe it's too early to judge, but he'll certainly be wanting to impress when he's given the nod to start.

4. The sooner Ben Chilwell is fully fit, the better.

Ben Chilwell was given his first start as a Chelsea player tonight. The young fullback is still on the road to recovery, and he was given over an hour on his first start. It's fair to say that Chilwell had a solid and effective game. As soon as Chilwell is 100%, he walks into that team. Fans have seen Marcos Alonso struggle. Emerson, who replaced Chilwell, was at fault for Tottenham's goal. it's clear that fans are aching for Chilwell to return so that the Blues can have some form of stability on the left-hand side.

Should Emerson have done a lot better for Spurs' equaliser?

5. Should Mason Mount have taken a penalty?

What Mason Mount offers to the team is nothing short of refreshing. The midfielder works hard for the team, and ethic is second to none. There are a lot of fans out there that appreciate his efforts every time he steps on the pitch. Regrettably, tonight wasn't Mason's finest hour. There were chances when Mount could've chipped in with an assist or two. Going into the penalty shootout, it was clear that his head was elsewhere. Everyone misses a penalty, it's natural, Mount doesn't deserve the backlash, but whether he should've been on the pitch to take a penalty is another question.

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

----------

