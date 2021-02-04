5 Things Learned: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side move up to sixth in the league table after picking up the all-important three points against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues started on the front foot, controlling the ball and asserting their dominance in the final third.

Their efforts were rewarded on the twenty-third minute when Timo Werner was brought down by Eric Dier.

A Jorginho penalty was enough to give the Blues all three points. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, Jorginho converted from twelve yards to give Chelsea the lead.

In the second half, there were very few chances from either side. Tuchel's men had chances to kill the game off but managed to bag all three points in the end.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. The system is beginning to work

Following the sacking of Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel immediately decided to change the system to a 3-4-3. After watching Tuchel's first three games, it is clear that the Blues are getting better by the game. Throughout the clash with Tottenham, the players gelled perfectly. Right from the off, the press from Chelsea was second to none and caused real havoc for the Tottenham backline. The recent performances by Tuchel's side is refreshing to see as the players seem to be aware of their jobs and were consistent throughout the ninety minutes against Tottenham.

2. Chelsea's play in the final third needs to be more clinical

In the clash with Tottenham, the Blues managed to register 18 shots on goal with only two on target. Throughout the game, the midfield and the forwards got themselves into great positions but unfortunately lacked that killer blow in the penalty box. It's never easy to get a result at Tottenham, but if they managed to convert their half chances, the Blues would have bee left to rue their missed chances. We're seeing impressive performances from the defence and the midfield now it's time to get the forwards up and running.

The Blues now move up to sixth in the table. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

3. Mateo Kovacic thriving under Tuchel

The one thing that frustrates us all with Kovacic is his ability to deliver in the final third. Outside of the opposition box, the Croatian international is a joy to watch. Throughout the game with Tottenham, Mateo's ability to drive forward and cause problems for Tottenham's backline was apparent. Kovacic was a true catalyst in the Blues' attacking play until he was substituted midway through the second half. Mateo seems to have formed a decent partnership with Jorginho in midfield so far, whether it lasts remains to be seen.

4. An all-important three points for Chelsea

Coming into the game, it was a must not lose for Tuchel's Chelsea side. With teams above them slipping up, it was the perfect opportunity to capitalise and push their way up the table. The win over Mourinho's men could be the confidence booster the Blues needed in order to eventually break into the Champions League spots. This season has been so unpredictable, now is the chance for Chelsea to get some great results under their belts and force their way back into contention.

Mateo Kovacic was at the heart of Chelsea's play against Tottenham. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Mason Mount catching the eye of many once again

Despite coming off the bench in Tuchel's first game in charge, Mason Mount has started both of Chelsea's game since. The England international was "MOTM" in the Blues' victory over Tottenham. From minute one to minute ninety, Mount was at the heart of everything. Mason has caught the eye of many across the league this season. Besides his poor finishing in the final third, Mount was exceptional against Mourinho's men.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Sheffield United in the Premier League.

