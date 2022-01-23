5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side picked up all three points at home to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Right from the first whistle, Thomas Tuchel's side were eager to catch the eye of many. Despite their pressure, the Blues were unable to break through in the first half.

In the second half, Hakim Ziyech's wonder strike gave Chelsea an early lead. Just minutes after, Thiago Silva netted to double the Blues' lead and ensure all three points.

Here is five things Absolute Chelsea learned from Sunday's win:

1) Is it time for Romelu to drop down to the bench?

Since signing for Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has endured a tough time at Chelsea. Injury issues haven't allowed Lukaku to get into his grove. With that being said, since the recent interview, it's as if Romelu isn't bothered. People talk about the fact he doesn't get much service. However, that isn't the case. Lukaku's hold up play is impressive, but his ability to finish in the final third is very poor. It might be time for Tuchel to start thinking about making changes if the forward continues to un-impress.

2) It's time for the team to start stepping up

At the start of the season, Chelsea were enjoying life and it looked as if they were going to compete for the league title. However, injury issues haven't helped them. At this point, you cannot blame the injuries for poor performances. The team that has played over the last few months is good enough to be getting results. Ever since the defeat to West Ham, Chelsea have been poor and it just seems that something isn't right. Maybe changes in the team need to be made. There are players playing that don't deserve to be getting consistent game time.

From minute one until the last whistle, Chelsea were impressive. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

3) Malang Sarr deserves a lot of praise for his efforts

With Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell having their injury problems, it has allowed Malang Sarr to get into the team and showcase his talent. At the start of the season, it looked as if Malang Sarr was going to go out on loan. The Frenchman has waited patiently for his chance. Since getting into the first eleven, Sarr has played in the heart of the defence and even as a fullback. His versatility has certainly helped Chelsea at a time when they so desperately needed it.

4) Thiago Silva, we want you to stay

Since signing Thiago Silva on a free, the Brazilian has continued to impress every time he steps foot on the pitch. Not only has Silva blossomed at Chelsea, but he has also helped his fellow centre back colleagues thrive. His experience and fantastic leadership has helped the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah will no doubt learn a lot from the Brazilian. The fact that Silva will be staying for yet another season will benefit Tuchel's side immensely.

Thiago Silva was impressive at the back yet again. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

5) Hakim Ziyech will be hoping to keep the good form up

After the game against Manchester City, many were questioning why Hakim Ziyech was still in the team for the clash with Brighton. However, his goal was enough to give Chelsea a point. The Moroccan was rewarded with another start against Tottenham. Right from the off, Ziyech was at the heart of everything good for the Blues. His efforts were rewarded in the second. Ziyech's fantastic strike gave the Blues an early lead in the second half. The goal seemed to change the game completely. With Tuchel constantly changing his team, it's time for Hakim to prove his worth and continue to put in solid performances.

