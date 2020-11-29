5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

In a huge clash with big permutations, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out to a 0-0 draw.

The first half saw both sides create very minimal chances. Timo Werner thought he scored to put the Blues ahead, but it was ruled out for offside.

Midway through the first half, Edouard Mendy pulled off a tidy save to deny Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier.

It was clear that Tottenham's gameplan was (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

With the game wide open, Tammy Abraham had chances to put Frank Lampard's side ahead early on in the second half but failed to convert.

Throughout the game, it was clear of Tottenham's gameplan. Olivier Giroud, with a bit more composure, could've sealed all three points for the Blues. Jose Mourinho's men also had a late chance through Giovani Lo Celso.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's draw:

------------

1. Tired Timo?

It was clear that in the Champions League clash with Rennes, Werner was not 110% fully fit and potentially should have come off earlier than he did. The German international started in the draw with Tottenham and bar his disallowed goal, the forward looked fatigued and really failed to stamp his authority in the game. Eventually, Werner was substituted midway through the second half for Christian Pulisic.

2. Mateo Kovacic the Blues' Man of the Match

Due to the fact that Kai Havertz was in the process of recovering from COVID-19, Mateo Kovacic was given the nod once again in midfield. The Croatian was a catalyst driving forward from midfield and really asserted his dominance at times. Mateo had the will to move the ball forward and was always looking up at the right moments, in an attempt to get the Blues on the front foot.

After being involved in a lot of the Blues' games in recent weeks, it's clear that Timo needs a rest. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Was the game crying out for Olivier Giroud earlier?

It's fair to say that the clash with Tottenham wasn't Tammy's finest hour. The French forward came on with a little over ten minutes to go. Reece James and Ben Chilwell were putting the ball on a sixpence for Tammy but rarely failed to feed the ball into Giroud. After Tammy missed a couple of golden chance early in the second half, that was Frank's queue to bring on Olivier after his heroics in France. Had Giroud had the chances Tammy had, you would've expected the lethal Frenchman to have at least tuck one away.

4. Two points dropped, or one point gained?

The first half saw both sides create very few chances, with Jose Mourinho's men edging it slightly in the first forty-five. It was clear that Tottenham's job was to sit deep and hit the Blues on the counter. Spurs' defence frustrated Chelsea, but the likes of Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma did very well to handle Tottenham's front line. With the way the second half went, Chelsea will be gutted that they didn't get all three points. With that being said, a point against high flying Tottenham is a good point.

Despite not picking up all three points, the Blue (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. The Blues must take it one game at a time

Going into the showdown with Tottenham, there was a lot at stake. Chelsea could've gone top with a win, and it was essentially a tactical battle between Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho. Of course, it would've been nice to go top, however, Frank's side can't dwell on the fact that his side missed a few chances. The attention now turns to their next league game against Leeds. It's going to take a while before the team clicks, and this young, hungry, Chelsea team starts picking up big wins and starts to compete on all fronts.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Sevilla in the Champions League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube