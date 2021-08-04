5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel's side couldn't find a win in their final pre-season game at Stamford Bridge after drawing 2-2 to Tottenham.

The Blues started off brightly and took the lead early on through Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan managed to bag himself another just after the break to put Chelsea two up.

Unfortunately, a mistake from Tiémoué Bakayoko allowed Tottenham to claw one back through Lucas Moura. Another mistake at the back saw Steven Bergwijn go on to equalise for Nuno's side.

Hakim Ziyech netted twice in front of the Chelsea supporters.

Here's our five things we learned from the draw:

1) A huge season ahead for Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech got the nod in the starting eleven alongside both Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the clash with Tottenham. Last season, the Moroccan showed glimpses of his potential but struggled with consistency. Having had a full summer this year now is the perfect time to prove his worth. In the game with Tottenham, Hakim was impressive. His willingness to drive forward and get Chelsea on the front foot was exceptional. On top of that, he bagged himself a brace. This season will be huge for Hakim as he'll want to break into the starting eleven.

2) Should Chelsea fail to sign a defender, Chalobah deserves a chance

In pre-season, it's usually a chance for young players to impress the coaching set-up. This summer, one of the standout youngsters in pre-season has to be Trevoh Chalobah. Every time the defender has featured, he looks calm and composed at the back. As of right now, Chelsea are heavily linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde. However, should the Blues fail to sign a defender, Chalobah deserves a chance in the squad. This is down to the fact that Kurt Zouma looks like he's on his way out of the squad.

Hakim Ziyech has a real point to prove this season.

3) N'Golo Kante starting as he means to go on

For most players, pre-season is a chance to impress the club and regain some match fitness. With that being said, you already know what you're going to get with N'Golo. The Frenchman starts regardless of his form. In the game with Tottenham, Kante was simply incredible. When Tottenham broke through in Chelsea's half, Kante was always ready to pounce and clear up any danger. N'Golo was even a catalyst going forward with his bursting runs and his eye to bring his teammates into play. It looks as if we'll witness yet another fantastic year from Kante.

4) Chelsea's strength in depth is jaw-dropping

Despite the fact that the summer window ends on the 31 of August, there is obviously still time for Chelsea to lose some players. However, fans roughly know what squad will feature going into the new season. There is clear depth in midfield with the likes of Jorginho, Kante and Kovacic. Going forward, the Blues' attack speaks for itself. The likes of Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic will all be battling it out for a space. Therefore, with Chelsea's squad, it's a must that the side competes on all fronts and attempt to win some silverware this season.

Thomas Tuchel has a real selection headache going into the new season.

5) Thomas Tuchel experimenting new systems once again

In the first half, Tuchel opted to start with the traditional 3-4-3. However, in the second half, it looked as if Tuchel reverted to a four at the back formation with potentially two up top. It's no secret that the Blues are in the market for another attacker. One thing you could accuse Tuchel of not doing last season was not having a backup plan when the going got tough. When watching the pre-season games, it looks as if Tuchel has his mind on other systems going into the new season.

