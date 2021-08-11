5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

After struggling with the Super Cup over the last few years, the Blues were finally victorious after beating Villarreal on penalties.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a tidy finish from Hakim Ziyech.

In a sloppy second half, the Blues failed to keep a clean sheet. Gerard Moreno netted to send the game into extra time.

Hakim Ziyech gave the Blues the lead midway through the first half. EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

In extra time, both sides failed to capitalise and create any clear cut opportunities. In the shootout, Kepa was the hero as the Blues won on penalties 6-5.

Here's are five things we learned from Chelsea's Super Cup triumph:

1) Hakim Ziyech showing great potential, but very unfortunate

Going into the game with Villarreal, Hakim Ziyech had a point to prove for Tuchel's side. The Morrocan has impressed and caught the eye of many Blues fans during pre-season. Last season, Ziyech picked up an injury early on in pre-season and was rushed back in at the start of the season. However, Hakim has had a full summer to prepare and stay fit. In the game with Villarreal, Hakim was at the heart of everything right for Chelsea. His set-pieces were deadly, and he was eager to get a hold of the ball and bring others into play. His efforts were rewarded with a goal midway through the first half. Unfortunately, not long after, the winger picked up a knock and was forced off. Therefore, this could dampen his momentum going into the new season.

2) A tale of two half for the Blues

In the UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal, Thomas Tuchel opted to select the same starting eleven that featured against Tottenham. Throughout the first forty-five minutes, the Blues were on top. Tuchel's side controlled the proceedings and were clinical with the ball. With that being said, towards the end of the half, you could see that the Spanish side were getting into it. In the second half, Chelsea were completely sloppy. It was evident that fitness was a real issue going into the final minutes of the game, which is completely natural. With the seasons starting soon, it's all about getting some important minutes under your belt.

It was evident that a lot of the players were still struggling for fitness.

3) If Chelsea fail to sign Kounde, keep Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah spent last season out on loan. Coming into pre-season, Tuchel decided to give the young defender a chance in pre-season. It's fair to say that Chalobah was one of the Blues' most standout players over the summer. With that in mind, Tuchel handed the youngster his Chelsea debut against the Spanish side. Throughout the entirety of the game, Chalobah was composed and put in a solid performance. Whenever he was called upon, Trevoh was quick to shut up shop and get the Blues out of danger.

4) The wingback played a big role throughout the game

In a traditional three at the back system, the wingbacks are vital. Essentially, their jobs is to provide width in attack and help cover at the back. In the showdown with Villarreal, Tuchel started both Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi. In the first half, the pair were key when it came to breaking down the flanks of Villarreal and getting into dangerous areas. The objective was to immediately bring the pair into play. Marcos Alonso was extremely influential throughout the game. His determination to get involved and cause real havoc was nothing short of spectacular. The Spanish international deserves a lot of praise for his efforts.

Thomas Tuchel deserves a lot of praise for his late gamble.

5) Thomas Tuchel's gamble paid off

With the game all square in extra time, that could only mean one thing. The dreaded penalty shootout would decide the winner of the UEFA Super Cup. With that being said, minutes before the shootout, Tuchel decided to take a risk. Instead of bringing on an attacker to try and kill the game, Tuchel decided to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalties. As soon as the Villarreal players stepped up, Kepa was in their faces. The keeper has had a tough year, but was able to come on and save two penalties in the shootout.

