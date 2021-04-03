5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-5 West Brom | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel suffers his first defeat as a Chelsea manager as the Blues were beaten by Sam Allardyce's West Brom.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic.

However, things changed when Thiago Silva was sent off for a second bookable offence. West Brom turned it around, with two goals from Matheus Pereira before half time.

The Blues suffered an embarrassing defeat against West Brom.

In the second half, The Baggies continued to assert their dominance. Goals from Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne ensured an embarrassing defeat for the Blues.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:

1) Thiago Silva unfortunate to have been sent off

Red cards change games. Regretfully, the Brazilian international was sent off in the first half for the Blues. Silva's second yellow was certainly questionable. Thiago appeared to have attempted to block Yokuslu's effort but caught the Turkish international after Yokuslu took his shot. From then on, this decision changed the game. Chelsea had to change their approach entirely and were caught out at the back due to the sending off.

2) A poor day at the office for Kurt Zouma

After Antonio Rudiger's constant involvement for Germany, the centre back was rested for the clash with West Brom. In his place, Kurt Zouma was given the nod at the back. With that being said, it was a day to forget for the France international. Zouma was sloppy throughout the entirety of the game and really struggled to assert his dominance at the back. During Tuchel's tenure, Zouma has not been a regular in the Chelsea side. After his performance against West Brom, Kurt will find it hard to get back into the team.

Christian Pulisic was arguably Chelsea brightest player.

3) Jorginho wasteful in midfield

N'Golo Kante was ruled out of the game with West Brom after the France international sustained an injury on international duty. Jorginho's place in the starting lineup was inevitable from then on in. A case could be made that Jorginho was at fault for Thiago's sending off. The midfielder was sloppy on the ball and was dispossessed far too easily. Eventually, the Italian was taken off midway through the second half in an attempt to change the game. With games coming up, Tuchel has a real selection dilemma when it comes to his midfield pairing.

4) Questions should be raised about Tuchel's team selection

Changes were made to the starting eleven for the Blues. It would appear that Thomas Tuchel had one eye on the Champions League showdown with Porto. The likes of Jorginho, Kurt Zouma, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all brought into the team. These players failed to make an impact, bar Pulisic, on the game in what was a poor performance from the Blues. However, Tuchel's team selection has to be criticised.

Thiago Silva's red card completely changed the game

5) Timo Werner with another day to forget

Timo Werner led the line for Tuchel's side against West Brom. The German international was merely a passenger throughout the game. His touch was below par and he failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Questions continue to be raised with regards to Timo's performances. Throughout his Chelsea tenure, the forward has been underwhelming, with Chelsea fans yet to be impressed by the forward.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Porto in the Champions League.

