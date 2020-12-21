5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up a much needed three points against David Moyes' West Ham.

The Blues were on the front foot early on and managed to take an early lead through centre back Thiago Silva.

From then, West Ham managed to cause a lot of problems for Chelsea as the Blues sat back and looked nervous at times during the game. Despite being on top, West Ham never really threatened Edouard Mendy.

A late Tammy doubled helped the Blues climb up to fifth in the table. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the seventy-eighth minute, Chelsea doubled their lead. Timo Werner's cross come shot found the feet of Tammy Abraham who tidily tucked in his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Two minutes later, Abraham picked up his fifth league goal of the season. Mason Mount's cross was well saved by Łukasz Fabiański which then allowed Tammy Abraham to tap in Chelsea's third.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1. Thiago Silva crucial in the Blues' victory

An argument can be made for Thiago Silva being Chelsea's signing of the summer right now. Since joining, the Brazilian has been at the heart of the Blues' backline and has been ever-present since. Silva managed to bag Chelsea's first goal from an impressive corner. Throughout the rest of the game, Silva was his usual self at the back. He guided the team well and was consistent when the Blues were in a spot of bother. It's fair to say that Silva was Chelsea's standout player in an important win.

2. Tammy to the rescue!

In a game were Chelsea struggled to create that many chances, it took Frank Lampard's men some time before there was some breathing space. However, late in the second half, forward Tammy Abraham scored twice in two minutes to clinch all three points for the Blues. The young forward was rewarded with a start, and his two goals could now give Frank some problems going into Boxing Day's clash with Arsenal.

Thiago Silva put in yet another impressive for Chelsea. (Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Three points, but not convincing

Despite getting an early goal, it was West Ham who were on top for large points in the game. Ben Chilwell was forced off early on which meant that Emerson came on to make his first league appearance since Newcastle. A lot of West Ham's joy came from the flanks, with 'The Irons' fullbacks causing significant havoc. It was apparent that the Blues missed Reece James and Ben Chilwell throughout the entirety of the match.

4. Timo struggling out wide once again

It's no secret that Timo Werner's main position is a central forward. The thing is, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham in form, it's very difficult to drop the pair as we know that Frank likes to select players based on current form. Ther German forward's goal drought continues, and throughout the game with West Ham, Werner failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

The Blues were not at their best, but three points is all that matters. (Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Have the Blues missed Christian Pulisic?

Since returning from an injury, Christian Pulisic has been back in Chelsea's frontline. 'Captain America's' ability to drive forward with his blistering pace has been a breath of fresh air. It is vital that Christian stays fit and healthy as the young winger is crucial in Frank's plans this season. If Chelsea are to compete week in, week out, then it is a must that Pulisic is in the team. The game with West Ham showed why he deserves to start. When the Blues were on the front foot, Pulisic was a catalyst in Chelsea's attacking display.

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Arsenal in the Premier League.

