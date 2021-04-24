5 Things Learned: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea picked up all three points in a crucial showdown with David Moyes' West Ham United.

The first half saw the Blues struggled to get in behind West Ham's back line. However, before half time, Timo Werner netted his eleventh of the season.

In the second half, West Ham's Fabian Balbuena picked up a sending off, with the Blues holding on to all three points.

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:



1) Timo Werner showing glimpses throughout

In his first season in the Premier League, Timo Werner has failed to set the league alight. With that being said, in the clash with West Ham, the German forward showed glimpses of his old self. When the Blues got the forward in behind, Timo was consistent and always a threat going forward. Werner's efforts was rewarded before half time when he netted his eleventh goal of the season. Bar his miss in the second half, Timo was dangerous in what was a solid performance. With that being said, the German still needs to offer more.

2) Chelsea were sloppy going forward

Despite their ability to get Timo in behind, Thomas Tuchel's side were poor going forward at times. In the first half, West Ham put ten men behind the ball in an attempt to shut up shop and limit Chelsea to a few chances. Chelsea's frontline made sloppy decision in the final third. They took too long on the ball, and their decision making was rather stale at times. With West Ham sitting back deep, it was the perfect opportunity to get the forwards in behind the backline a bit more.

Timo Werner netted his eleventh goal for the Blues in what has been an underwhelming showing from the forward this season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) The perfect response after Liverpool's draw

In the early kick off, Liverpool were held at home to Steve Bruce's Newacstle United. With the result benefitting the teams above, the onus was on Chelsea to perform away from home and get the three points. Throghout the season, the top four race has been so tight. However, the win over West Ham gives Chelsea some breathing room ahead of the chasing pack who are desperate to burst into the Champions League.

4) N'Golo Kante proving how vital he is to the team

When West Ham were on the front foot, 'The Irons' had their opportunity to break through Chelsea's defensive line. N'Golo Kante was instrumental throughout the game in covering every blade of grass. When Chelsea needed some support from the midfield, N'Golo was that man to step up and shut up shop. It was a classical performance from the French international as the Blues were desperate for all three points.

The Blues are now three points ahead of West Ham. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The win gives Chelsea momentum and confidence going into the clash with Real

With games coming thick and fast, the Blues are about to endure the biggest test of the season. Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. It was vital that the side got all three points against West Ham as it gives the side a lot of confidence and belive going into the upcoming games and the all important showdown with Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel's side had to dig deep and were spot on in their set up.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube