5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea picked up a draw at home to Wolves in his first game with Chelsea.

The first half saw both sides create very few chances, with Wolves opting to sit back and soak up the pressure.

In the second half, things picked up a little bit, but there wasn't a lot to appease the appetite of football fans.

After being appointed on Tuesday, Tuchel was immediately thrown into the deep end. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea had the chance to take the lead with Kai Havertz's ball finding Ben Chilwell who failed to convert a great chance.

Wolves had the best chance of the game with Pedro Neto eventually hitting the post.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi thriving in an unfamiliar role

Many were questioning as to what the formation will be pre-match. In the end, it looked three at the back formation. Surprisingly, it was Hudson-Odoi who start on the right as a wing-back. Much to his credit, Hudson-Odoi was superb. Even in the second half, Nuno opted to stick Semedo out on the left to try and stop Hudson-Odoi, but even he struggled. Callum was a real threat going forward and was arguably the Blues' man of the match.

2. Do not read too much into this

Thomas Tuchel was only appointed on Tuesday and had just 24 hours to prepare for the Blues' match with Wolves. A new system saw Chelsea dominate the ball but failed to create too many chances. When Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount came off the bench, the Blues looked more threatening going forward. Tuchel is yet to decide what his strongest line up is. Give it a week or so, and we will understand what the German's preferred set up is.

Fan will expect to see a lot of changes in the Blues' next game with Burnley. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

3. Kai Havertz stepped up

In what has been a frustrating year for the German international, in this new system, Kai Havertz really thrived in this new role. Kai looked sharp on the ball and was instrumental going forward for Tuchel's men. Perhaps Tuchel will finally be able to get the best out of the German midfielder. Havertz showed signs of real improvements both on and off the ball, making some decent runs into the final third.

4. Will Tuchel opt for Jorginho and Kovacic going forward?

With N'Golo Kante ruled out of the showdown with Wolves, Tuchel decided to pair Mateo Kovacic up with Jorginho in midfield. Throughout the first half, it was just sideways movement with Chelsea dominating the ball. Jorginho seemed a bit too slow at times as the Blues failed to break down this strong Wolves defence. To be honest, you suspect that the likes of Kante and Mason Mount will be able to force their way into the side as soon as possible.

The game saw both side (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Will Tuchel stick to a three at the back formation?

During Tuchel's tenure with Dortmund and PSG, Tuchel has used the 3-4-3 system a lot but tends to mix things up. The one thing to take away from the game was that the Blues were very sharp on the ball but failed to create much going forward. Give Tuchel time to understand what his best formation is, and the results will only improve. There are encouraging signs with this formation, however.

Next up for Chelsea is Burnley in the Premier League.

