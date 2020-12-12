5 Things Learned: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea's 17 game unbeaten run came to an end when they suffered defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

With the majority of the Blues' starting eleven rested in their last game against Krasnodar, it gave Frank Lampard's men some time to recover for the game against Everton.

From minute one, it was a lethargic display from Chelsea, who strived to get on the front foot but failed to make an impact early on.

Chelsea missed the chance to go first following the defeat against Everton. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On the twenty-second minute, a long ball deep in Everton's half found forward Dominick Calvert-Lewin who did enough to reward his team with a penalty. Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson cooly slotted away the penalty to give the Toffee's the lead.

For the rest of the game, Everton sat back and frustrated Chelsea, who had no answer for Carlo Ancelotti's set up.

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's defeat:

------------

1. Another poor showing from Kai Havertz

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi all ruled out, that allowed German international Kai Havertz to start out wide. Unfortunately for the midfielder, it was not the finest of performances. Right from the get-go, Havertz failed to shine and really struggled to get into the game. He consistently gave the ball away in the final third to ruin the momentum. Eventually, Kai was substituted in what was an unconvincing display from Havertz.

2. Chelsea's struggle to deal with the second ball

For Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, it was relatively comfortable for Pickford to lump the ball forward up to Calvert-Lewin, who was able to win the dual against Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva and bring the likes of Iwobi and Richarlison into play. This was the cause of the Blues' downfall as it was a long ball won by Calvert-Lewin, who eventually earned the penalty after the forward was brought down by Edouard Mendy.

Defeat means that the Blues will be desperate for three points against Wolves. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

3. Mateo Kovacic arguably one of Chelsea's standout players

In a game where none of the Chelsea players really made an impact, it was midfielder Mateo Kovacic who tried to get the Blues going forward. The Croatian attempted to drive Frank Lampard's men forward, with a couple of neat passes to the forward line. With that being said, it was a quiet display from Chelsea in an attacking sense. Throughout the first half, Kovacic was the driving force in Chelsea's midfield as he tried to make something tick. Mateo and Reece James were no doubt Chelsea's best players.

4. Chelsea's frontmen looked nowhere to be seen

Frank Lampard opted to start French veteran Olivier Giroud once again alongside Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Coming into the game, Olivier Giroud was in a fine run of form, scoring in his last league start against Leeds. Unfortunately, the Frenchman struggled to get into the game and had a hard time competing against Everton's backline in Yery Mina and Michael Keane. The same could be said for German forward Timo Werner, who was merely a passenger throughout the game.

Kai Havertz was subbed in the second half after a poor display from the German international. (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

5. The Blues' poor form at Goodison Park continues

Defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's side meant that Chelsea have only won once in their last seven trips to Goodison Park in what has become a tough place to visit in recent years. With Everton suffering with injuries of their own, Ancelotti opted for a whole back four of central defenders. Chelsea's attack could not break the resilient Everton defence down, who made their presence known right up until the final whistle. The game was a chance for the Blues to move back up to first, but alas, the next league outing with Wolves makes it a must-win for Frank Lampard's side.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Wolves in the Premier League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube