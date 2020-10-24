5 Things Learned: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea picked up their second clean sheet in as many games at Old Trafford.

The first half saw very few chances from both sides. Marcus Rashford forced a save from Edouard Mendy midway through the first half.

Chelsea had a penalty appeal turned down late on in the half after Harry Maguire appeared to have had both arms on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Harry Maguire wrestling Cesar Azpilicueta in the box. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the second half, the Blues started on the Blues started slightly on the backfoot with United dominating the ball. Edinson Cavani almost scored with his first touch ten minutes into the second half.

Frank Lampard gambled by bringing on Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount. However, it was United who came the closest in the second half with Cavani's shot blocked by Thiago Silva

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's draw:

------------

1. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggled to make an impact

It's fair to say that Chelsea's frontline were not in full force against United. Both men failed to get into the game, with the midfield also being unable to provide both Havertz and Werner with any sort of service. It was apparent that Werner wasn't coping and therefore decided to drift out wide to get into the game, but was clearly ineffective.

2. Thiago Silva is a breath of fresh air

Even though Chelsea failed to create many chances, their defence was on point. At the heart of the defence, was Thiago Silva. Thiago arguably picked up the man of the match in what was a passionate, composed, performance. Some of his last-ditch defending helped the Blues keep a clean sheet. Silva has proven to be a real asset over the last few games and will be instrumental going forward. Regardless of Silva being a short term deal, he has really helped the backline so far with his experience.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were both subbed midway through the second half. Getty Images

3. Three at the back worked

Frank started with Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta and it the gameplan worked. It was clear that the Blues came to Old Trafford to keep a clean sheet and all of the back three deserve all the plaudits due to their composed performances. United couldn't get through Chelsea's well-drilled backline.

4. Edouard Mendy is getting better game by game

In a game of minimal chances, Manchester United edged the attacking display from both teams. In the first half, Mendy was consistent when called upon. However, his vital save at the end to deny Marcus Rashford earned the Blues a point. In four games, Mendy has kept three clean sheets and is slowly but surely establishing himself as Chelsea's certified number one.

Edouard Mendy continues to impress.

5. Is Lampard still yet to find his strongest eleven?

Throughout the season so far, Lampard has adopted a 4-2-3-1/ 4-3-3 system. However, Frank reverted to a three at the back formation, and his side kept the all-important clean sheet. The balance is still missing. Going forward, there are still some issues. The likes of Ziyech and Pulisic are evidently not match fit. Once the full team is back fully fit, which is nearly the case, Frank needs to have set starting eleven and that set gameplan going forward.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is FC Krasnodar in the Champions League.

----------

