5 Things Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up the all-important three points in the clash with Newcastle.

Right from the get-go, the Blues were on the front foot, and it was only a matter of time before Chelsea scored.

Just ten minutes in and Chelsea were ahead. Mount's ball into the box was converted into his own net by Federico Fernández.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last seven games. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

The second half saw Chelsea continue to pile the pressure on Newcastle. Eventually, the Blues doubled their lead in the sixty-fifth minute. Timo Werner got in behind the Newcastle backline and set Tammy Abraham up to secure all three points.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

------------

1. The squad depth coming up clutch for Lampard

On Thursday, Frank confirmed that Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic would not be in the matchday squad for the fixtures with Newcastle. Silva arrived back from Brazil reasonably late and barely had any time to train. Kai had just started training again after recovering from COVID-19. In their absence, Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic stepped in. Both men put in a solid performance. If Chelsea are to compete on all fronts, they're going to need all the help they can get.

2. Tammy continues to deliver

The young Englishman scored Chelsea's second, which eventually secured the three points. Tammy's goal took him up to five this season with the forward now scoring three times in his last three games. In the game with Newcastle, Tammy was a real threat. His movement and his link-up play caused real havoc for the Newcastle backline, and he thoroughly deserved his goal in what was a dominant performance from the Blues.

Tammy scored his fifth of the season in the 2-0 win over Newcastle (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

3. No Silva, no problem

In Thiago Silva's absence, that meant that there was some added pressure on Frenchman Kurt Zouma who was forced to lead the line from the off. Kurt was arguably starting to form a formidable partnership with the Brazilian veteran before Silva was rested against Newcastle. Throughout the ninety minutes, Zouma was sharp and always consistent when called upon. It's fair to say that the Frenchman is currently enjoying a great start to the 2020/21 campaign.

4. N'Golo Kante stands out once again

Over the last few years, many have criticised Kante. However, this season, it looks as if he is back to his best. The Frenchman was named captain in the match with Newcastle, and he was unquestionably one of Chelsea's best players today, N'Golo controlled the midfield and dictated play very impressively. It's as if Kante gets better every time he steps onto the pitch, which is a scary thought for any opposing frontline.

Chelsea successfully managed to keep a clean sheet in Silva's absence. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

5. Frank Lampard's side are arguably one of the most inform teams in the league right now

The win against Steve Bruce's Newcastle meant that the Blues are now top of the league on goal difference. Ever since Lampard has named a consistent starting eleven, things are starting to go Chelsea's way. They are scoring tonnes of goals, as well as keeping important clean sheets. Something they failed to do last season. The Blues were dominant against Newcastle but weren't clinical in the final third. This may be because the majority of the starting eleven were coming off of a rough international break. At the end of the day, it's another impressive win for Chelsea.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Rennes in the Champions League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube