5 Things Learned: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea | Champions League

Frank Lampard's side picked up all three points to secure a top place finish in Group E.

The Blues started on the front and took the lead just eight minutes in. Kai Havertz's bursting run in midfield eventually found the feet of Olivier Giroud who gave Chelsea the lead.

Sevilla pushed for an equaliser and started brightly in the second half. However, Olivier Giroud scored his second with a tidy lob over the keeper just nine minutes into the second half.

Olivier Giroud scored the perfect hattrick to secure top spot in Group E.

Frank Lampard's side then controlled the play and eventually got their third. N'Golo Kante's cross found the head of Olivier Giroud who netted his hattrick.

The French forward then bagged his fourth from the spot in what was his last touch.

Here's our five things that we learned from Chelsea's win:

------------

1. Olivier Giroud has to start against Leeds

It's fair to say that class is permanent. Olivier Giroud put in a blinding shift right from the get-go and was arguably one of Chelsea's catalyst going forward in the final third. All four of his goals were well taken and looked like a real threat throughout the game. With Tammy Abraham unimpressive in the clash with Tottenham, the stage is set for Olivier Giroud to start for the Blues on Saturday evening against Leeds as Frank does tend to start players based on their current form.

2. Chelsea confirmed as Group E winners

The permutations of the clash with Sevilla was massive. Either side could top the group with a win. That clearly seemed to motivate Chelsea as from the first whistle the Blues were hungry and clinical to get the job done. With Chelsea officially topping the group, it gives Frank Lampard's side more of a chance to earn themselves a favourable draw in the round of sixteen. Since the opening draw with Sevilla, Chelsea have caught the eye of many and have been ruthless in this season's competition.

Frank Lampard's men put in an outstanding shift to collect all three points. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

3. An opportunity for players to give Frank a selection headache

Chelsea made nine changes in the game against Sevilla, which allowed several players to catch the eye of Frank and potentially give the manager selection problems in the near future. With December being a busy period, it's evident that the manager will need to rotate the squad at times. Olivier Giroud is currently knocking on the door for a start in the Premier League. Other players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta will be desperate to showcase their ability and eventually push into the strongest eleven.

4. Kai Havertz was a standout star in midfield

This was Kai's first start since recovering from COVID-19, and the German international was brilliant before being substituted. The midfielder was a bright spark going forward and managed to pick up an impressive assist for the Blues' first goal. For the rest of the game, Kai linked up with his fellow teammates well and caused real problems for Sevilla's backline when on the ball. Tonight showed that Havertz is near enough match fit and could be in contention to start against Leeds.

Going into the clash with Leeds, Frank Lampard has some thinking to do. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

5. Cesar Azpilicueta leading by example

Even though it was an impressive 4-0 performance from Frank Lampard's men, the Blues still had their moments where they were under the cosh by the Spanish side. From minute one to minute ninety, Cesar Azpilicueta was consistent and solid in the Chelsea backline, like he always is. When called upon, Cesar was always quick to react and help the Blues defensively. The Spaniard was instrumental in keeping a clean sheet against a tough Sevilla side.

---------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Leeds in the Premier League.

----------

