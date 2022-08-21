Five Things We Learned From Leeds United vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's men suffered a 3-0 defeat on the road to Jesse Marsch's Leeds and here are some of the key takeaways heading into game week four.

An out-of-character mistake from Edouard Mendy started off the resounding victory at Elland Road, but there are more pressing things to ponder for Chelsea fans.

Mendy with a flying save. IMAGO / News Images

#1 - He's No Ben Chilwell

Tuchel's wing-backs are amongst the best in the business and it appears their output is not that easy to replicate when one of them is absent.

New man Marc Cucurella has shown signs of being an impressive understudy for Ben Chilwell, but he just doesn't bring what the England international is able to seamlessly offer, both defensively and going forward.

Whether he can get back to regular playing time will undoubtably have a big impact on the rest of their season.

Cucurella left astounded. IMAGO / News Images

#2 - Vol 1: A Midfield Dilemma

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined and Chelsea's spine crumbled; most likely reaffirming Tuchel's desire for recruitment.

Conor Gallagher in particular looked out of his depth amongst shaky teammates, often dispossessed and left stranded, but as transfer rumours continue to speculate, he perhaps won't be getting many more minutes in blue.

Gallagher is intercepted. IMAGO / PA Images

#3 - Koulibaly's first Premier League red card

His passing precision, perfect blocks and powerful pace demonstrate nearly everything shown of an ideal PL centre-back, but Kalidou Koulibaly's inconsistent decision-making in dangerous situations is letting him down.

The Senegalese captain is an exceptional tackler, but the time and place of when he goes in for one need to be considered much more if he wants to survive players such as Bernardo Silva, Allan Saint-Maximin and Mo Salah.

Koulibaly sees red. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

#4 - Vol 2: An Attacking Predicament

Three shots on target, a few more if you count the offside chances, and supporters were gifted little to nothing up front, with Kai Havertz absolutely nowhere to be seen for the 19 passes he made in 90 minutes.

A busy transfer window hasn't yet solved Tuchel's goal-scoring problems so you would have to assume that, if they don't sign a new centre forward before the deadline on 1 September, his side will be in big trouble.

Sterling battling. IMAGO / PA Images

#5 - What do you do here?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek seems to play wherever his manager tells him to and there doesn't look to be any more to it.

A winger, a midfielder, a transition man for Reece James? It can be difficult to fully decipher what exactly the 26-year-old's role is for the Blues, as he floats around from position to position, yet it could be argued that he maybe deserves a bit more.

Loftus-Cheek all business. IMAGO / News Images

