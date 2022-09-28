Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top.

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.

Kirby, who has opened the scoring for Chelsea in every match so far this season, gave her post-match reaction after her side found the resilience to bounce back from such an early pushback.

Kerr scoring. IMAGO / PA Images

"I think we were really disappointed to go one nil down the way we did so early, but I think we showed great character," she told the BBC in her post-match interview.

"The rest of the half we dominated, we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net until towards the end. Overall, the character and the performance was good after that setback."

On scoring the equaliser, Kirby revealed: "I think I mishit it! Normally when you hit it sweet in those moments, maybe it takes a deflection or whatever so, probably a good thing that I mishit it.

"I'm happy to get the team back into it and then we obviously built on that in the second half."

Kirby scoring. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The WSL now heads into its first international break of the season with Kirby meeting up with the European Champions England, ahead of their ties against the USA and Czech Republic.

