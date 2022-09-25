Fran Kirby Reacts To Chelsea Goal & Victory Over Manchester City

Chelsea finally got their 2022/23 season off of the ground following their opening day defeat against Liverpool last weekend, with a decisive 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City.

A quick and well-worked goal from defence to attack opened up the chance for Fran Kirby to score her second goal of the new campaign, before a clear handball by Leila Ouahabi earned a penalty for Maren Mjelde to seal the three points late on.

Talking to Sky Sports in her post-match interview, Kirby said: "It's really nice, we came into the game obviously knowing we needed to improve from our first game so, we're really happy with that. The first half probably wasn't our best performance either but we were better in the second half and we got our rewards.

"I said last week that it doesn't matter who scores the goals, but I'm glad to get the goal and continue on a high.

Kirby scoring. IMAGO / PA Images

"Our overall patience and quality of passing [improved in the second half].

"In the first half we were quite sloppy, particularly around their box. We got more composure - getting the goal settled us down a bit. This team is all about scoring; we're not about possession football.

"We're going to sit down and analyse this game, see where we can improve and look forward to the game on Wednesday [against West Ham United]."

Mjelde celebrating with Magdalena Eirksson after scoring the second. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea face West Ham in their next WSL match on Wednesday as they return back to Kingsmeadow.

