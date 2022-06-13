France Vs Croatia : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars In Action
France take on Croatia at Stade De France in the UEFA Nations League this Monday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic will look to try dominate in the Croatian midfield whereas fellow Chelsea team mate and French international N'golo Kante has been sent home due to an injury.
Blue target Jules Kounde, could potentially see an appearance in tonight's game for any fans wondering who the French defender is.
France come into the game bottom of group one having not won a game yet, drawing their previous two fixtures. Croatia look to continue their winning ways after a 1-0 victory over leaders Denmark putting them into third.
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off time: 7:45pm
United States of America / Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
France
Read More
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
Croatia
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
Where To Watch
For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1
For US viewers tune into FuboTV
For Canadian viewers tune into DAZN
Read More Chelsea News
Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future
News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea
News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan
Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton
Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist
Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner