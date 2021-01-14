Fulham vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to claim their first win in the league since before Christmas which has seen the Blues slip down to ninth in the table.

While Scott Parker's side will be boosted by their impressive 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games - drawing all of them.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Fulham versus Chelsea on Saturday 15 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC Sports.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Full list of officials here.

