Full Chelsea Squad Travelling to Zagreb for Champions League Game

Today, Chelsea have flown to Croatia to prepare for their opening Champions League group stage game against Dinamo Zagreb.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Below is the full Chelsea squad that travelled:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli.

Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz.

Despite Thomas Tuchel claiming that he is injured, Edouard Mendy has still travelled, yet it's still unsure whether he'll start the game.

After signing a new deal with the Blues today, Reece James is on the plane to Croatia, hoping to show why he has got a bump in his wages.

One absentee that is very noticeable is Thiago Silva. It's still unsure why the Brazilian hasn't travelled but Chelsea fans will be hoping that it isn't serious.

IMAGO / Action Plus

New boy Denis Zakaria has also travelled with the team, meaning that he has received the correct international clearance in time for Tuesday's UCL game.

After flying to Italy to get a mask fitted, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is with the team heading to Croatia, indicating we could see his debut. However, it's still not sure if Tuchel will risk playing him.

