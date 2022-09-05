Full Chelsea Squad Travelling to Zagreb for Champions League Game
Today, Chelsea have flown to Croatia to prepare for their opening Champions League group stage game against Dinamo Zagreb.
Below is the full Chelsea squad that travelled:
Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli.
Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta.
Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz.
Read More
Despite Thomas Tuchel claiming that he is injured, Edouard Mendy has still travelled, yet it's still unsure whether he'll start the game.
After signing a new deal with the Blues today, Reece James is on the plane to Croatia, hoping to show why he has got a bump in his wages.
One absentee that is very noticeable is Thiago Silva. It's still unsure why the Brazilian hasn't travelled but Chelsea fans will be hoping that it isn't serious.
New boy Denis Zakaria has also travelled with the team, meaning that he has received the correct international clearance in time for Tuesday's UCL game.
After flying to Italy to get a mask fitted, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is with the team heading to Croatia, indicating we could see his debut. However, it's still not sure if Tuchel will risk playing him.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal