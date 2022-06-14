Germany Vs Italy: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars

Italy head to Borussia-Park to take on Germany as they aim to get full control of their Nations League group.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Hansi Flick's side is likely to boast both Chelsea attackers in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. The pair are yet to score in the tournament but have featured in every game so far.

However, Jorginho will be missing from action as the midfielder has already been released for his break before the beginning of next season.

How and when to watch:

United Kingdom

For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1

Kick-off time: 7:45pm

United States of America/ Canada

For viewers in the US, tune into Fox Sports 1

For Canadian viewers, tune into DAZN

Eastern time kick-off time: 2:45pm

Pacific time kick-off time: 11:45am

Central time kick-off time: 1:45pm

Germany

For German viewers, tune into ARD/ZDF/RTL/DAZN

Kick-off time: 8:45pm

Italy

For Italian viewers, tune into Rai/Mediaset/Sky

Kick-off time: 8:45pm

