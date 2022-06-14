Germany Vs Italy: How To Watch| UEFA Nations League| Catch Up On Chelsea Stars
Italy head to Borussia-Park to take on Germany as they aim to get full control of their Nations League group.
Hansi Flick's side is likely to boast both Chelsea attackers in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. The pair are yet to score in the tournament but have featured in every game so far.
However, Jorginho will be missing from action as the midfielder has already been released for his break before the beginning of next season.
How and when to watch:
United Kingdom
For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1
Kick-off time: 7:45pm
United States of America/ Canada
For viewers in the US, tune into Fox Sports 1
For Canadian viewers, tune into DAZN
Eastern time kick-off time: 2:45pm
Pacific time kick-off time: 11:45am
Central time kick-off time: 1:45pm
Germany
For German viewers, tune into ARD/ZDF/RTL/DAZN
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
Italy
For Italian viewers, tune into Rai/Mediaset/Sky
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
