Graham Potter Believes Chelsea Could Have Done More v RB Salzburg

Chelsea would later find out that their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg was enough to take them through to the knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League as group leaders.

AC Milan's 4-0 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb has confirmed their position with one match to go and, it means Graham Potter's side can turn their full attention to their four remaining domestic matches in the run up to the Qatar World Cup next month.

But despite the meaning of the result, the new head coach believes his team could have got just a little more for their performance in Austria.

"It's not easy to win here, you can see that from the record they have," he began via Football London reporter Adam Newson, "I thought we performed really well and had some good chances in the first half.

"We were unlucky not to be more than 1-0 up and then one action at this level, and we're 1-1. The response was really good and to go through with a game to spare is really pleasing."

Potter has had a clean start to Europe's top tournament, remaining undefeated with three out of four wins, and he doesn't look like he wants to be leaving it any time soon.

"It's a top competition, amazing, fantastic to be involved in. There have been big tests against fantastic teams and coming to these incredible venues. I've really enjoyed it."

After Dinamo Zagreb next week, the Champions League won't be back until February next year.

