Skip to main content
Graham Potter Believes Chelsea Could Have Done More v RB Salzburg

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Graham Potter Believes Chelsea Could Have Done More v RB Salzburg

Chelsea have secured top spot of Group E in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea would later find out that their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg was enough to take them through to the knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League as group leaders.

AC Milan's 4-0 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb has confirmed their position with one match to go and, it means Graham Potter's side can turn their full attention to their four remaining domestic matches in the run up to the Qatar World Cup next month. 

But despite the meaning of the result, the new head coach believes his team could have got just a little more for their performance in Austria. 

RB Salzburg players celebrating with Junior Adamu

"It's not easy to win here, you can see that from the record they have," he began via Football London reporter Adam Newson, "I thought we performed really well and had some good chances in the first half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We were unlucky not to be more than 1-0 up and then one action at this level, and we're 1-1. The response was really good and to go through with a game to spare is really pleasing."

Potter has had a clean start to Europe's top tournament, remaining undefeated with three out of four wins, and he doesn't look like he wants to be leaving it any time soon. 

Chelsea players celebrating with Kai Havertz

"It's a top competition, amazing, fantastic to be involved in. There have been big tests against fantastic teams and coming to these incredible venues. I've really enjoyed it."

After Dinamo Zagreb next week, the Champions League won't be back until February next year. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Josko Gvardiol And Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic celebrating v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Mateo Kovacic Reacts To Chelsea Wonder Goal v RB Salzburg

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea players celebrating with Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Chelsea Stay Top In The Champions League After Beating RB Salzburg 2-1

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-ups: Kovacic Starts In RB Salzburg v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

'I Want To Develop' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On His Move To Bayer Leverkusen

By Luka Foley
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett