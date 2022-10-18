Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

After a challenging 2-0 victory away at Aston Villa on Sunday, Chelsea are back on the road to their West London rivals as they prepare to face Brentford in a tasty match-up on Wednesday evening.

Two goals from Mason Mount and another clean sheet for the returning Kepa Arrizabalaga on the weekend have set up Graham Potter's side for a fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

There are still some concerns for Chelsea supporters however, as the injury list continues to grow now that Reece James is confirmed to be out for up to two months, following a clash with Theo Hernandez in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

The good news though is that Potter's team came away unscathed against Villa. There had been some speculation that Thiago Silva was suffering with a possible hamstring problem, but the head coach has cleared that up very simply in his pre-match press conference.

"It's as we were [regarding player availability], no problems from the weekend."

Potter did still clarify that managing Silva is a priority in itself and explained how he maintains the centre-half's fitness.

"I have to involve him [Thiago Silva] in the conversation," Potter said, "He's 38, he's really important for us. We have to manage him correctly and he has to be involved in the process."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It's a quick turnaround for Potter and his squad but the fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium is set to be all firing.

