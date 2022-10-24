Skip to main content
Graham Potter Gives An Update On Kalidou Koulibaly Injury Situation

IMAGO / Action Plus

Graham Potter has given an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's injury.

Kalidou Koulibaly has become an even more important part of Chelsea's defence since the injury to Wesley Fofana and now Reece James, but the Senegal international has now picked up an injury concern of his own.

Koulibaly missed the Manchester United game on Saturday, a game in which his defence performed brilliantly and covered well without him, but he will also miss tomorrow's game against RB Salzburg.

Graham Potter has given an update on the player's situation.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the trip to Salzburg.

Chelsea Travelling Squad for Salzburg

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz.

Graham Potter vs AC Milan

Graham Potter has confirmed the injury is not too serious.

Speaking ahead of the Salzburg game, Graham Potter had this to say regarding Kalidou Koulibaly's injury concern.

"It's not too serious but this game was too soon for him. We're hoping to get him on the grass Wednesday or Thursday."

Good news for Chelsea, who could really do without another long term injury this season after the one's they've already suffered in the last two weeks.

Chelsea should be able to cope without Koulibaly until the weekend, when they host a Brighton side desperate for their first win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. The blue's may need their multi million pound centre back around for that game.

