Graham Potter Gives Honest Reaction To Thiago Silva Red Card Decision

IMAGO / Colorsport

Crystal Palace were left fuming after the Brazilian was only shown yellow.

The new Chelsea boss Graham Potter secured his Premier League debut victory against Crystal Palace at Selhusrt Park with a 2-1 win boosting his side up into fifth in the table. 

A late stunner from Conor Gallagher meant the equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn't the only first Chelsea goal milestone of the match, with the pair getting them at the perfect time for the Blues. 

However, it wasn't an easy ride for Potter's side who initially went 1-0 down very early on from Odsonne Edouard, and then had to hold their breath whilst Thiago Silva was analysed by VAR for a handball near the half hour mark. 

Players surround referee after Thiago Silva handball vs Crystal Palace

Palace players rallied around referee Chris Kavanagh after the yellow card. 

The Brazilian centre-back was dispossessed by Jordan Ayew as the last man, and whilst on the ground following the challenge, swatted the ball away with his hand and ultimately stopped Ayew's run on goal. 

Referee Chris Kavanagh was quick to show a yellow card to Silva, much to the chagrin of the Palace players, fans and manager Patrick Viera, who all wanted to see a completely different colour from the official. 

After a lengthy VAR check, the initial decision was upheld as the foul was judged to have been too far away from Kepa Arrizabalaga's net to go down as denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. 

Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James vs Crystal Palace

Thiago Silva went on to assist Aubameyang's equaliser. 

Viera was also booked by the ref for his animated complaints, and now Potter has given his honest reaction to the situation via BBC Sport

"I thought it was touch and go," he said, "The fact he was quite far from the goal saved him and it could've gone the other way. It's a close one, I can understand Patrick's [Vieira] frustration. It's a 50-50 one."

It would've been Chelsea's third red card in seven league matches so far this season.

